Twenty in their 20s: Sabreen Thorne, Justin Hutchinson and Breianna Gage-Batiste

Sabreen Thorne, 29
Director of alumni strategy, Teach For America – Greater Baton Rouge
• 2020 East Feliciana Public Schools District Middle School Teacher of the Year
• Cordell Haymon Teaching Excellence Award
• Board member of Louisiana Academy of Production and board co-chair of Blossom
• Forum 225 Barton Leadership Program
“I grew up in southern California around lots of media. I always wanted to be an actress.”
“Hybrid. I love the flexibility of being able to tend to the needs of my 2- and 8-year-olds.”
“The Chimes—chargrilled oysters, crawfish fries and salad with pepper jelly dressing.”
“Probably with my fiancé at Mike Anderson’s or The Chimes. But if we’ve got the kids, we’re definitely hitting up the trampoline park! It’s the perfect way to let them burn off energy while we enjoy some downtime. Either way, it’s a win!”
“Getting involved in programs like Forum 225. It’s a great way to meet like-minded people and engage in meaningful conversations about Baton Rouge’s future.”
“Grocery pickup and delivery.”
“Last year, I published three books, available on Amazon. I want to publish at least three new children’s books, begin book tours and reach more local children.”
“Building authentic connections and empowering others. I have a unique ability to bring people together—whether it’s alumni, educators or community leaders—and create meaningful opportunities for collaboration, growth and impact. My strategic thinking, deep listening and commitment to elevating marginalized voices make me a force for change. Plus, my dedication to storytelling and public speaking means I don’t just connect people—I inspire them.”
“As a Taurus, I embody grounding, reliability and deep commitment.”
“How vibrant, resilient and community-driven the Capital Region truly is. Beyond LSU football, there’s a deep culture of innovation, creativity and grassroots leadership. The people here are invested in each other, working to build a stronger, more inclusive future.”
“I’m reading Woman Evolve by Sarah Jakes Roberts, which is all about embracing transformation and stepping into your true power. I’m also loving Leon Thomas’ album Mutt—it’s got such a unique vibe. When I need some fun, I’m all about watching Next Level Chef and keeping up with The Real Housewives’ Atlanta and Potomac editions. As for music, Summer Walker’s ‘Heart of a Woman’ is on repeat.”
“A tuna sub on Italian herbs and cheese, paired with Miss Vickie’s jalapeno-flavored chips for a little kick. I also bring along some fresh fruit and a chocolate chip cookie.”
“Trust the process and embrace the uncertainty. Don’t rush to have everything figured out; take time to learn, make mistakes and grow. Don’t be afraid to take risks. And remember, your voice matters—don’t ever let anyone make you feel small or doubt your worth. Enjoy the journey, because the things that seem most daunting today will be stepping stones to the best experiences ahead.”
• Featured in Tear the Paper Ceiling, a national campaign by The Ad Council and Opportunity@Work
• Baton Rouge Alliance for Students CHANGEMAKER
• Baton Rouge Business Report Forty Under 40
• Leadership Baton Rouge – Class of 2024
“My kindness and how genuine I am. People say my energy invites others to be completely themselves.”
“There’s much more to do than people think. The ‘there’s nothing to do mentality’ is rooted in a lack of adventure and curiosity—not a lack of options.”
“At home with my wife and son, cooking out on our patio, or at Chow Yum and The Colonel’s Club.”
“Show: Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Album: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.”
“Can I fit pizza in the picnic basket? If so, pizza with wine. Maybe some rum and Coca-Cola, too.”
“Professional football player.”
“I thrive on connecting with others IRL, so the office, for sure.”
“Sagittarius. I am very social, open, loving and optimistic about life, even when it’s hard to be.”
“Pork quesadillas at Barracuda Taco Stand.”
“Conversation. I’m unafraid to walk up to someone, introduce myself and get to know them.”
“Learn at least one more income-generating skill and create a side venture with it.”
“Never lose your childlike sense of wonder. While life has hardened you, stay true to yourself and stay positive. Focus on becoming the man you want to be. If a decision doesn’t align with the man you want to be, don’t make it.”
• Completes doctorate in education in July
• Baton Rouge Alliance for Students CHANGEMAKER
• Louisiana Association of Charter Schools’ Charter Board Leadership Academy
“I always wanted a career where I could help people. Eventually, I found teaching.”
“Planning. Or spotting a dog a mile away.”
“Baton Rouge has good beignets, too!”
“I say something silly and see who laughs.”
“WFH, for sure. Nothing beats the comfort of my couch and the snacks in my fridge.”
“Libra, which I believe is pretty accurate. Libras are normally given the characteristics of diplomatic, clever and fair.”
“Chick-fil-A is normally my DoorDash order. Quick, reliable and relatively in the budget. My order is a spicy chicken sandwich with a large fry and a root beer.”
“Set 10 wakeup alarms in the morning at varying increments to optimize sleep.”
“The Vampire Diaries, The Boys and Emily in Paris.”
“If I am lucky, I am at home watching WWE or The Vampire Diaries.”
“Charcuterie, fresh fruit, endless water and something sweet.”
“Launch my education consulting and training business, Inspire and Achieve LLC.”
“Speak your mind. People want to hear you, and your ideas are needed.”
This article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.