Twenty in their 20s: Sabreen Thorne, Justin Hutchinson and Breianna Gage-Batiste

• Board member of Louisiana Academy of Production and board co-chair of Blossom

• Forum 225 Barton Leadership Program

When you grew up, you wanted to be…

“I grew up in southern California around lots of media. I always wanted to be an actress.”

Office or WFH?

“Hybrid. I love the flexibility of being able to tend to the needs of my 2- and 8-year-olds.”

Go-to workday lunch

“The Chimes—chargrilled oysters, crawfish fries and salad with pepper jelly dressing.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“Probably with my fiancé at Mike Anderson’s or The Chimes. But if we’ve got the kids, we’re definitely hitting up the trampoline park! It’s the perfect way to let them burn off energy while we enjoy some downtime. Either way, it’s a win!”

Your secret for making new friends

“Getting involved in programs like Forum 225. It’s a great way to meet like-minded people and engage in meaningful conversations about Baton Rouge’s future.”

Life hack

“Grocery pickup and delivery.”

Goal before turning 30

“Last year, I published three books, available on Amazon. I want to publish at least three new children’s books, begin book tours and reach more local children.”

Your superpower

“Building authentic connections and empowering others. I have a unique ability to bring people together—whether it’s alumni, educators or community leaders—and create meaningful opportunities for collaboration, growth and impact. My strategic thinking, deep listening and commitment to elevating marginalized voices make me a force for change. Plus, my dedication to storytelling and public speaking means I don’t just connect people—I inspire them.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“As a Taurus, I embody grounding, reliability and deep commitment.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“How vibrant, resilient and community-driven the Capital Region truly is. Beyond LSU football, there’s a deep culture of innovation, creativity and grassroots leadership. The people here are invested in each other, working to build a stronger, more inclusive future.”

Culture fix

“I’m reading Woman Evolve by Sarah Jakes Roberts, which is all about embracing transformation and stepping into your true power. I’m also loving Leon Thomas’ album Mutt—it’s got such a unique vibe. When I need some fun, I’m all about watching Next Level Chef and keeping up with The Real Housewives’ Atlanta and Potomac editions. As for music, Summer Walker’s ‘Heart of a Woman’ is on repeat.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“A tuna sub on Italian herbs and cheese, paired with Miss Vickie’s jalapeno-flavored chips for a little kick. I also bring along some fresh fruit and a chocolate chip cookie.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Trust the process and embrace the uncertainty. Don’t rush to have everything figured out; take time to learn, make mistakes and grow. Don’t be afraid to take risks. And remember, your voice matters—don’t ever let anyone make you feel small or doubt your worth. Enjoy the journey, because the things that seem most daunting today will be stepping stones to the best experiences ahead.”

Justin Hutchinson, 28

Vice president of growth, ThreeSixtyEight

Instagram: @JustinHutchinson10

• Featured in Tear the Paper Ceiling, a national campaign by The Ad Council and Opportunity@Work

• Baton Rouge Alliance for Students CHANGEMAKER

• Baton Rouge Business Report Forty Under 40

• Leadership Baton Rouge – Class of 2024

Your superpower

“My kindness and how genuine I am. People say my energy invites others to be completely themselves.”

What more people should know about BR

“There’s much more to do than people think. The ‘there’s nothing to do mentality’ is rooted in a lack of adventure and curiosity—not a lack of options.”

It’s Friday night. Where y’at?

“At home with my wife and son, cooking out on our patio, or at Chow Yum and The Colonel’s Club.”

Culture fix

“Show: Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Album: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Can I fit pizza in the picnic basket? If so, pizza with wine. Maybe some rum and Coca-Cola, too.”

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“Professional football player.”

Office or WFH?

“I thrive on connecting with others IRL, so the office, for sure.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Sagittarius. I am very social, open, loving and optimistic about life, even when it’s hard to be.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Pork quesadillas at Barracuda Taco Stand.”

Your secret for making new friends

“Conversation. I’m unafraid to walk up to someone, introduce myself and get to know them.”

Goal before turning 30

“Learn at least one more income-generating skill and create a side venture with it.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Never lose your childlike sense of wonder. While life has hardened you, stay true to yourself and stay positive. Focus on becoming the man you want to be. If a decision doesn’t align with the man you want to be, don’t make it.”

Breianna Gage- Batiste, 29

Site lead, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition

Find her on LinkedIn

• Completes doctorate in education in July

• Baton Rouge Alliance for Students CHANGEMAKER

• Louisiana Association of Charter Schools’ Charter Board Leadership Academy

When you grew up, you wanted to be…

“I always wanted a career where I could help people. Eventually, I found teaching.”

Your superpower

“Planning. Or spotting a dog a mile away.”

What more people should know about BR

“Baton Rouge has good beignets, too!”

How you make friends

“I say something silly and see who laughs.”

Office or WFH?

“WFH, for sure. Nothing beats the comfort of my couch and the snacks in my fridge.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Libra, which I believe is pretty accurate. Libras are normally given the characteristics of diplomatic, clever and fair.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Chick-fil-A is normally my DoorDash order. Quick, reliable and relatively in the budget. My order is a spicy chicken sandwich with a large fry and a root beer.”

Life hack

“Set 10 wakeup alarms in the morning at varying increments to optimize sleep.”

Culture fix

“The Vampire Diaries, The Boys and Emily in Paris.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“If I am lucky, I am at home watching WWE or The Vampire Diaries.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Charcuterie, fresh fruit, endless water and something sweet.”

Goal before turning 30

“Launch my education consulting and training business, Inspire and Achieve LLC.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Speak your mind. People want to hear you, and your ideas are needed.”

This article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.