Twenty in their 20s: Braden Messinger, Shawn Cao and Riley Aaron Dunaway

Braden Messinger, 25
Chef de cuisine, Rocca Pizzeria
Instagram: @BradensLifeofFood
• Youngest-ever head chef at Go Eats Concepts, Rocca’s parent company
• Leads a team of 22 managers, line cooks and dishwashers
“A rockstar.”
“Seeing a show at Chelsea’s Live or kicking back at home with my son.”
“An early morning routine. Make a great breakfast, hit the gym, listen to music and meditate. You will crush your day.”
“Meeting people who compliment my T-shirts usually sparks cool conversations.”
“How great of a food destination it really is.”
“The kitchen is my office, with all the gizmos and gadgets I could desire.”
“To become an executive chef and potentially open a concept of my own.”
“Being authentic and honest, admitting when I’m wrong or that I don’t know—and using it as an opportunity to learn and grow.”
“I’m a Libra, the scale. I definitely focus on the balance of things in general, so I’d say it’s fitting.”
“Find me sitting on a milk crate outside the back of the restaurant enjoying a meatball sandwich or a classic chicken cutlet.”
“MJ Lenderman’s and Zach Top’s newest records are on repeat.”
“I like to stop at Trader Joe’s for some fruit, cheese, prosciutto and sparkling water.”
“Don’t forget to stop and smell the roses.”
Instagram: @Oni_225
• Half of the duo behind Oni, BR’s first onigiri and Asian street food pop-up
• Provides meals for community fridges
• Placed in the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge Gumbo Cookoff in 2023 and 2024
“I honestly wanted to be a chef, and look at where we are now.”
“Office.”
“The fried rice plate with the salt and pepper wings or panko butterflied shrimp from Village Grocery Deli & Seafood.”
“The local food pop-up scene is more than just food trucks. We have an array of options every night at local businesses, and they’re worth checking out.”
“Working a pop-up at Pelican to Mars, The Radio Bar or even in New Orleans.”
“Hopefully open a brick-and-mortar in my home city, Baton Rouge.”
“Cooking.”
“With food! Preferably family-style meals and good conversation.”
“Canva and CapCut. Starting a new business means marketing.”
“More pop-ups.”
“Pursue your true passion, and the rest will come to you naturally.”
Instagram: @RunawayDiley and @Oni_225
• Half of the duo behind Oni, Baton Rouge’s first onigiri and Asian street food pop-up
• Provides meals for community fridges
“Multiple things: veterinarian, astronaut and dentist.”
“Being able to befriend anyone.”
“Love me an Okki Tokki bowl.”
“Severance, Invincible, Boruto and Cobra Kai.”
“Do good deeds, and they will be returned to you.”
“I like a mix of both.”
“Dinner and drinks with friends and family at local restaurant. Or working an Oni pop-up!”
“Probably a charcuterie tray, chicken salad, fresh fruit, cucumber and tomato salad, and a bottle of wine.”
“How much the food scene has come along in the past couple years.”
“Buy a house or property.”
“Follow your interests, and stick with it—everything will fall in place. Also: Start investing as soon as possible.”
This article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.