Twenty in their 20s: Jada Modicue, Patrick D. Gremillion and Jeanne Marie Dillard

• Owner of The Traveling Barista, serving custom coffee and beverages

• Staff advisor to SU student organizations

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“A doctor and a minister.”

Office or WFH?

“Hybrid. I love the flexibility of WFH but the community of the office.”

Your superpower

“Being a friend to the friendless.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Catfish and candied yams from The New Ethel’s Snack Shack. Local, feel-good soul food.”

What more people should know about BR

“I have the privilege of working with exceptional students at our HBCU, and I’m confident the next generation is just as impressive as those from any other city in the country.”

Life hack

“The three-by-three rule for productivity: Each day, identify three goals to achieve.”

Goal before turning 30

“Travel to more countries in Africa.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Although I don’t really follow zodiac signs, they say that Virgos are perfectionists, and that’s definitely me.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“I’m definitely grabbing some crawfish from Sammy’s Grill or having a girls’ night out at The Main Lobby downtown.”

Your secret for making new friends

“Staying engaged in my community. Volunteering, being a part of organizations, being part of my amazing HBCU and networking have connected me with so many incredible people. And line dancing—once you line dance beside someone, the rest is history.”

Culture fix

“Love Is Blind and The Bachelorette. Currently binging Scandal, the game show The Floor and the book Atomic Habits.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Sushi, hot wings, an iced espresso and Twizzlers.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“You are already enough in Christ, so step forward with confidence. Embrace learning, welcome new challenges, and don’t be afraid to start over. Stay open to new adventures and say ‘yes’ to opportunities that come your way.”

Patrick D. Gremillion, 28

Chief operating officer, Daigrepont Gremillion Advisors, LLC

Instagram: @ThePattyGShow

• Owner of The Patty-G Show, PB&J Productions and Daigrepont Gremillion Advisors

• Selected to attend an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants national leadership conference

• President-elect of the Baton Rouge chapter of the Society of Louisiana CPAs

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“I wanted to be an entrepreneur and own a business. Now, I own three.”

Goal before turning 30

“I’d love to add three more team members to our advisory firm.”

Your superpower

“The gift of gab. I often talk too much, which is ironic because I also host The Patty-G Show, where I interview business owners and hope to not talk more than 20% of the time.”

Your secret for making new friends

“Now, generally through school activities for my kids. I’ve also grown close to some great business leaders through The Patty-G Show.”

Life hack

“Monthly parking subscription for downtown.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Bottle of Frank Family chardonnay, Calvin’s chicken salad sandwich and a charcuterie board.”

Culture fix

“I don’t watch much TV, but I’m a sucker for rewatching The Office Superfan Episodes.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“Superior Grill on Government Street—one of the few restaurants here that my kids can be as loud as they want.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Based on what I’ve read, Cancers are energetic, organized and concerned with the wellbeing of others. I’d say that fits my personality and my management style pretty well.”

Office or WFH?

“Office, most definitely. I have two amazing kids at home so trying to get work done from the house often turns into playing outside with the kids.”

Go-to workday lunch

“The Best with oil and vinegar from Faye’s Sub’s & Salads and Zapp’s jalapeno-flavored chips.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“We have an amazing food scene here. You can get your taste of any style of food you’d like to. Also, The Colonel’s Club is an absolute game changer.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Thoroughly think out business ideas. I sold my 1994 Jeep Wrangler YJ because I thought I wanted to start a seafood wholesaling company, and I needed a truck that could haul a big trailer with seafood in it.”

Jeanne Marie Dillard, 27

Account manager, DAA Media + Marketing

Instagram: @BoozeyFoodiez

• Part of the DAA team since 2018, when she started as an intern

• Foodie and content creator with more than 4.5K Instagram followers

• Social media and public relations advisor for the Miss LSU Pageant

Office or WFH?

“Office. I thrive on the energy of my coworkers. And, the dogs and snacks at DAA make it an unbeatable atmosphere.”

Goal before turning 30

“Take a big trip with my future family. Traveling with kids seems daunting, but I’m determined to make memories.”

Life hack

“At events, always hold things in your non-dominant hand so you’re ready to greet and introduce yourself with your dominant one.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“A speaker for music (Taylor Swift, of course), portable fan, bug spray and club sandwiches from Stazione Deli in Morgan City—one of my all-time faves.”

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“I dreamed of being a radiologist in high school—until a hospital internship had me squeamish real quick. Senior year, I pivoted quickly to advertising and marketing before I made my way to college, and it turned out to be the perfect fit.”

Your superpower

“I had to ask my coworker Dakota for this one. He says it’s making everyone feel included and welcome. I believe there’s always room for kindness and inclusivity.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Gemini. I’d like to think I’m adaptable, curious and energetic … though this third trimester is definitely testing that last one.”

Go-to workday lunch

“DAA’s lunch wheel always points us in the right direction, but my go-to? A lunch date with Overpass Merchant’s shrimp tacos. Can’t beat it.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“Getting crawfish with my husband. We love Sammy’s Grill, Crawfish on the Geaux and exploring local pop-ups for the best crawfish around.”

Your secret for making new friends

“You have to put in the effort—friendships don’t just happen. If I meet someone I genuinely connect with, I make a point to schedule plans and follow through.”

Culture fix

“Paradise. My husband and I loved watching and cannot wait for season two.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“Baton Rouge has amazing local restaurants and boutiques, plus a passionate community of influencers who love showcasing everything the city has to offer. I highly recommend following them to stay in the loop.”

This article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.