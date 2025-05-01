Twenty in their 20s: Tristan George, Blaize Romancik, Zoe Levert, Jacob Clemmons and Breanna Booker

Tristan George, 26
Seventh grade English teacher, Northwestern Middle School
Instagram: @TristanJ.George
• 2024 Louisiana New Teacher of the Year finalist
• 2023 Zachary Community School District Middle School New Teacher of the Year
• Forum 225 Barton Leadership Program
• Mentor for Baton Rouge Youth Coalition
“I had two big dreams: to be a teacher and a TV host. I’ve always been passionate about learning, sharing stories and inspiring others. My path to teaching was shaped by the incredible educators who saw potential in me long before I recognized it in myself. They believed in me when I didn’t see my fullest potential, and now I’m honored to pay that forward and do the same for the next generation.”
“Nothing beats the energy of being in the classroom with my students—laughing, learning and having ‘aha’ moments.”
“Raising Cane’s. I can’t resist the Box Combo—extra crispy chicken fingers, fries, no coleslaw, extra toast, and of course, that delicious Cane’s sauce. To wash it down, I always grab an Arnold Palmer.”
“My smile and positivity. It’s about radiating energy that lifts others, helps them feel seen and inspires them to believe.”
“I’m loving Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé. She’s proving that music has no boundaries, and her ability to merge different styles while staying true to herself is truly inspiring.”
“A tray of Blue Store Chicken wings, a sandwich platter with fresh fruit, Chantilly cupcakes from Rouses, a chilled bottle of La Marca Prosecco and roses from The Fresh Market.”
“As a fiery Aries, I bring passion and enthusiasm to everything I do—whether it’s in the classroom, my community, or with family and friends. I care deeply about my work and give it my all.”
“My favorite life hack is making self-care a non-negotiable part of my day, no matter how busy things get. Whether it’s a quick walk to clear my mind, listening to music or simply taking a moment to breathe and reset, those small acts of care keep me grounded in my why.”
“I’m always excited to meet new people. I believe the best connections happen when you least expect them, so I’m always open to a conversation and welcoming anyone who wants to chat.”
“I wish more people knew just how much heart and culture the Capital Region has to offer. Baton Rouge is a city full of passionate, innovative and creative people working to make things better. From its rich history and amazing food to the thriving arts scene and strong sense of community, Baton Rouge has a unique vibe and limitless potential for growth. It’s a city that’s evolving, and we need younger generations involved, connected, and using their voices to help make Baton Rouge better.”
“No telling where I’ll end up—enjoying some delicious local food, catching live music or soaking in the city’s energy. I stay in the loop with all the latest events through #BRTOK, @BatonRougeUpdates, and @WheretoGeaux225.”
“Never let go of your dreams or forget who you are. Life will throw challenges your way, but always remember that your dreams are worth fighting for.”
Instagram: @BlaizeRomancik
• Business owner by age 20; opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant at age 26
• Founder of concepts like Big Cheezy and Señor Taco and will soon open The Backyard
• Participant in culinary fundraisers and events like Fork Cancer and food and toy drives
“U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilot.”
“On a path to financial freedom.”
“Dinner somewhere around the Perkins Road Overpass, then Zee Zee’s Kitchen + Cocktails all night.”
“Paradise and the Kill Tony podcast.”
“Roman’s Cafe, or sushi from UMAMI Japanese Bistro or Rock-n-Sake.”
“Ability to deal with high stress and risk tolerance.”
“Gemini, which I personally don’t think fits at all. But my ex seems to think it’s spot on.”
“Baguette, mortadella, brie, fig jam and alcohol.”
“How much potential this area has for an explosion of business in the future.”
“Go to college. Keep going. It’s gonna be really hard, but so worth it.”
Instagram and TikTok: @ZoeELevert
• Top 12 on The Voice season 25, representing Team Legend
• 140K combined followers on social media
• Worship leader in local churches
• Teaches voice and piano lessons for children
• Social media manager for her family’s Mustard Seed Creamery
“I always wanted to be a singer-songwriter.”
“Creating honest, authentic music, staying relentlessly driven and using social media to connect with people.”
“I love meeting people through community events—whether it’s a book swap, a painting class or a local parade, shared experiences make the best icebreakers.”
“WFH. For me, that means cowriting with other songwriters, whether it’s at my house or a collaborator’s.”
“Probably gigging somewhere with my husband. We’re gigging most weekends.”
“Writing every day—whether or not I feel inspired. Creativity is a muscle.”
“Cory Asbury’s acoustic covers—they’re so raw and heartfelt—and Benjamin William Hastings’ latest album.”
“I hope to win both a Grammy and a Dove Award, as well as have a song chart at No. 1. More than just accolades, I want my music to make a lasting impact.”
“I’m a Libra. I don’t know much about zodiac signs, but I do know Libras are known for their creativity—which definitely fits me.”
“Mustard Seed Creamery in Denham Springs—it has amazing food and ice cream. When I’m in Nashville for writing sessions, I love grabbing a breakfast-lunch combo at Milk & Honey.”
“A sandwich (because I LOVE sandwiches), Zapp’s chips and a kombucha. Simple but perfect.”
“How much talent and creativity thrive here. From live music to amazing local businesses, there’s so much culture and community here—it’s more than just a stop between New Orleans and other big cities.”
“Slow down. You don’t have to force things to happen—what’s meant for you will come in the right time. Trust that God’s plan is bigger and better than anything you could create on your own, even if it takes longer than you thought. Enjoy the journey of making a name for yourself.”
Find him on LinkedIn
• Adjunct instructor for the SBIR I-Corps program, guiding innovators bringing technology to market
• Selected to present for the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers
• Built a partnership with the National GEM Consortium to advance diversity in STEM
• Young Entrepreneurs Academy mentor
“Astronaut.”
“Listening.”
“Fiery Crab with my girlfriend, Chloe Povedano.”
“Smart plugs. Automate your lamps to turn on and off around your wake/work/sleep schedules. Big quality-of-life improvement.”
“Trivia nights. Shoutout to my friend Chip Alberstadt!”
“Have one of my bonsai trees featured in a show or exhibition.”
“Office. The magic happens when we get to talk face to face.”
“Cancer. Intuitive? Sounds right. But I’m still working on the emotional depth.”
“An Okki Tokki bowl with garlic fried rice, Korean braised beef, roasted corn, picked onions, cabbage and carrots, topped with OT sauce and crispy garlic.”
“Severance.”
“Salami sandwich, jalapeno chips, purple Gatorade and Caroline’s Cookies.”
Instagram: @BreeTheDesigner
• Desiree V. Cooper (DVC) Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s Black Women in Architecture Award
• Color Magazine POWERLIST
40 Under 40
• Internship chair for High School for Engineering Professions advisory council
• Coordinator for NOMA Louisiana University Project Pipeline Baton Rouge
“I knew I wanted to be an architect in middle school.”
“Grace under pressure. Maintaining poise and empathy amidst chaos while navigating challenges with emotional intelligence and uplifting those around me.”
“Salmon Caesar salad from Spoke & Hub.”
“Depending on my mood, I am either at The R&B Lounge or Hayride Scandal.”
“You do not have to attend or participate in everything.”
“I am a big firefighter show fan: Chicago Fire, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fire Country and Station 19.”
“Office, because it makes collaboration in design and idea exchange much easier.”
“To pass all my exams to become a licensed architect.”
“Aries fits because I am very passionate, ambitious and competitive.”
“Find a common topic of interest and talk about it.”
“Pepper sausage sandwiches, pickle spears and cranapple juice.”
“Always trust yourself, and go with your first mind.”
“That the city is worth investing in. We need more reasons for our young professionals to stay and grow with us.”
