Twenty in their 20s: Tristan George, Blaize Romancik, Zoe Levert, Jacob Clemmons and Breanna Booker

• Forum 225 Barton Leadership Program

• Mentor for Baton Rouge Youth Coalition

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“I had two big dreams: to be a teacher and a TV host. I’ve always been passionate about learning, sharing stories and inspiring others. My path to teaching was shaped by the incredible educators who saw potential in me long before I recognized it in myself. They believed in me when I didn’t see my fullest potential, and now I’m honored to pay that forward and do the same for the next generation.”

Office or WFH?

“Nothing beats the energy of being in the classroom with my students—laughing, learning and having ‘aha’ moments.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Raising Cane’s. I can’t resist the Box Combo—extra crispy chicken fingers, fries, no coleslaw, extra toast, and of course, that delicious Cane’s sauce. To wash it down, I always grab an Arnold Palmer.”

Your superpower

“My smile and positivity. It’s about radiating energy that lifts others, helps them feel seen and inspires them to believe.”

Culture fix

“I’m loving Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé. She’s proving that music has no boundaries, and her ability to merge different styles while staying true to herself is truly inspiring.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“A tray of Blue Store Chicken wings, a sandwich platter with fresh fruit, Chantilly cupcakes from Rouses, a chilled bottle of La Marca Prosecco and roses from The Fresh Market.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“As a fiery Aries, I bring passion and enthusiasm to everything I do—whether it’s in the classroom, my community, or with family and friends. I care deeply about my work and give it my all.”

Life hack

“My favorite life hack is making self-care a non-negotiable part of my day, no matter how busy things get. Whether it’s a quick walk to clear my mind, listening to music or simply taking a moment to breathe and reset, those small acts of care keep me grounded in my why.”

Your secret for making new friends

“I’m always excited to meet new people. I believe the best connections happen when you least expect them, so I’m always open to a conversation and welcoming anyone who wants to chat.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“I wish more people knew just how much heart and culture the Capital Region has to offer. Baton Rouge is a city full of passionate, innovative and creative people working to make things better. From its rich history and amazing food to the thriving arts scene and strong sense of community, Baton Rouge has a unique vibe and limitless potential for growth. It’s a city that’s evolving, and we need younger generations involved, connected, and using their voices to help make Baton Rouge better.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“No telling where I’ll end up—enjoying some delicious local food, catching live music or soaking in the city’s energy. I stay in the loop with all the latest events through #BRTOK, @BatonRougeUpdates, and @WheretoGeaux225.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Never let go of your dreams or forget who you are. Life will throw challenges your way, but always remember that your dreams are worth fighting for.”

Blaize Romancik, 27

Owner, Big Cheezy

Instagram: @BlaizeRomancik

• Business owner by age 20; opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant at age 26

• Founder of concepts like Big Cheezy and Señor Taco and will soon open The Backyard

• Participant in culinary fundraisers and events like Fork Cancer and food and toy drives

When you grew up, you wanted to be…

“U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilot.”

Goal before turning 30

“On a path to financial freedom.”

It’s Friday night. Where y’at?

“Dinner somewhere around the Perkins Road Overpass, then Zee Zee’s Kitchen + Cocktails all night.”

Culture fix

“Paradise and the Kill Tony podcast.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Roman’s Cafe, or sushi from UMAMI Japanese Bistro or Rock-n-Sake.”

Your superpower

“Ability to deal with high stress and risk tolerance.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Gemini, which I personally don’t think fits at all. But my ex seems to think it’s spot on.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Baguette, mortadella, brie, fig jam and alcohol.”

What more people should know about BR

“How much potential this area has for an explosion of business in the future.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Go to college. Keep going. It’s gonna be really hard, but so worth it.”

Zoe Levert, 22

Singer-songwriter

Instagram and TikTok: @ZoeELevert

• Top 12 on The Voice season 25, representing Team Legend

• 140K combined followers on social media

• Worship leader in local churches

• Teaches voice and piano lessons for children

• Social media manager for her family’s Mustard Seed Creamery

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“I always wanted to be a singer-songwriter.”

Your superpower

“Creating honest, authentic music, staying relentlessly driven and using social media to connect with people.”

Your secret for making new friends

“I love meeting people through community events—whether it’s a book swap, a painting class or a local parade, shared experiences make the best icebreakers.”

Office or WFH?

“WFH. For me, that means cowriting with other songwriters, whether it’s at my house or a collaborator’s.”

It’s Friday night. Where y’at?

“Probably gigging somewhere with my husband. We’re gigging most weekends.”

Life hack

“Writing every day—whether or not I feel inspired. Creativity is a muscle.”

Culture fix

“Cory Asbury’s acoustic covers—they’re so raw and heartfelt—and Benjamin William Hastings’ latest album.”

Goal before turning 30

“I hope to win both a Grammy and a Dove Award, as well as have a song chart at No. 1. More than just accolades, I want my music to make a lasting impact.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“I’m a Libra. I don’t know much about zodiac signs, but I do know Libras are known for their creativity—which definitely fits me.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Mustard Seed Creamery in Denham Springs—it has amazing food and ice cream. When I’m in Nashville for writing sessions, I love grabbing a breakfast-lunch combo at Milk & Honey.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“A sandwich (because I LOVE sandwiches), Zapp’s chips and a kombucha. Simple but perfect.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“How much talent and creativity thrive here. From live music to amazing local businesses, there’s so much culture and community here—it’s more than just a stop between New Orleans and other big cities.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Slow down. You don’t have to force things to happen—what’s meant for you will come in the right time. Trust that God’s plan is bigger and better than anything you could create on your own, even if it takes longer than you thought. Enjoy the journey of making a name for yourself.”

Jacob Clemmons, 23

NSF I-Corps program manager, LSU Innovation

Find him on LinkedIn

• Adjunct instructor for the SBIR I-Corps program, guiding innovators bringing technology to market

• Selected to present for the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers

• Built a partnership with the National GEM Consortium to advance diversity in STEM

• Young Entrepreneurs Academy mentor

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“Astronaut.”

Your superpower

“Listening.”

It’s Friday night. Where y’at?

“Fiery Crab with my girlfriend, Chloe Povedano.”

Life hack

“Smart plugs. Automate your lamps to turn on and off around your wake/work/sleep schedules. Big quality-of-life improvement.”

Your secret for making new friends

“Trivia nights. Shoutout to my friend Chip Alberstadt!”

Goal before turning 30

“Have one of my bonsai trees featured in a show or exhibition.”

Office or WFH?

“Office. The magic happens when we get to talk face to face.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Cancer. Intuitive? Sounds right. But I’m still working on the emotional depth.”

Go-to workday lunch

“An Okki Tokki bowl with garlic fried rice, Korean braised beef, roasted corn, picked onions, cabbage and carrots, topped with OT sauce and crispy garlic.”

Culture fix

“Severance.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Salami sandwich, jalapeno chips, purple Gatorade and Caroline’s Cookies.”

Breanna Booker, 28

Designer, Fusion Architects

Instagram: @BreeTheDesigner

• Desiree V. Cooper (DVC) Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s Black Women in Architecture Award

• Color Magazine POWERLIST

40 Under 40

• Internship chair for High School for Engineering Professions advisory council

• Coordinator for NOMA Louisiana University Project Pipeline Baton Rouge

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“I knew I wanted to be an architect in middle school.”

Your superpower

“Grace under pressure. Maintaining poise and empathy amidst chaos while navigating challenges with emotional intelligence and uplifting those around me.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Salmon Caesar salad from Spoke & Hub.”

It’s Friday night. Where y’at?

“Depending on my mood, I am either at The R&B Lounge or Hayride Scandal.”

Life hack

“You do not have to attend or participate in everything.”

Culture fix

“I am a big firefighter show fan: Chicago Fire, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fire Country and Station 19.”

Office or WFH?

“Office, because it makes collaboration in design and idea exchange much easier.”

Goal before turning 30

“To pass all my exams to become a licensed architect.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Aries fits because I am very passionate, ambitious and competitive.”

Your secret for making new friends

“Find a common topic of interest and talk about it.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Pepper sausage sandwiches, pickle spears and cranapple juice.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“Always trust yourself, and go with your first mind.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“That the city is worth investing in. We need more reasons for our young professionals to stay and grow with us.”

This article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.