Top travel destinations for 2026, according to local travel agents

Our sister publication inRegister Magazine is officially declaring 2026 a year of travel. If you are looking to plan an escape this year, keep reading to find three local travel agents’ top picks for where to go in 2026. Happy travelling!

“My top destination for 2026 (and honestly, year over year) is a Safari in Africa. What keeps Africa at the top of my list is that it works beautifully for everyone.”

“For families and groups, places like Botswana’s Okavango Delta are magic. Where else can kids (and adults) go from a private game drive to shoulder-to-shoulder with meerkats? For couples, pairing the energy and food scene of Cape Town with the romance and drama of a private Sabi Sands safari is unbeatable.

What truly sets Africa apart is the lodges themselves. The best safari lodges give just as much as they receive. A proper lodge in Africa is based on a private land reserve or concession, which is better regulated and protected, with far less foot traffic than the national parks. The focus is heavily on conservation, wildlife protection, education and local community support. Guests do not just witness this; they are part of it. That sense of purpose elevates the entire journey and stays with you long after you are home.”

“I want to showcase Kyoto, Japan. It’s culturally rich, visually stunning, wellness‑forward, and experiencing a major renaissance! My client’s requests for Japan have been exponentially high for the last two years.”

“It’s a dream for couples and solo travelers alike, but I’m getting far more requests for families. I would say it offers hands-on cultural experiences—such as kimono dressing and tea ceremonies, as well as samurai lessons and traditional crafts —that engage children and include an educational component, which I always include in my trip itineraries.

Kyoto is meaningful—it offers a sense of place where the feeling there is intentional, beautiful and restorative. From tea ceremonies to temple gardens, Kyoto is a slow-down city and my go‑to destination for authentic Japanese traditions. Kyoto is a city where ancient temples, artisan traditions and serene gardens create an atmosphere that feels grounding. For my clients seeking meaning, beauty and a slower pace, Kyoto offers an experience that is memorable far after the trip ends.”

"Slovenia feels like Europe's best-kept secret, and 2026 is the moment to experience it before the rest of the world catches on. Compact yet incredibly diverse, Slovenia offers alpine lakes, charming storybook towns, rolling wine country and a charming Adriatic coastline, all within a few hours' drive." "It delivers the beauty and culture travelers love about Italy, Austria, and Croatia, but with fewer crowds, a more relaxed pace, and exceptional value. Whether it's strolling Ljubljana's café-lined riverbanks, waking up to views of Lake Bled, or enjoying wine country without the fanfare, Slovenia offers a sense of discovery, making it ideal for travelers seeking meaningful, intentional experiences. For those craving authenticity, natural beauty, and a sense of discovery, without sacrificing comfort or style, Slovenia is poised to be the destination of 2026."

