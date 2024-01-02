This week in Baton Rouge: Christmas tree recycling, live performances and yoga

Dispose of your live Christmas tree in an environmentally responsible way all week

Dispose of your live Christmas tree responsibly at BREC’s Christmas Tree Drop-off and Recycling event.

Running from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10, you can bring your trees to be recycled to one of the five designated BREC locations during park hours. Ensure proper recycling by removing all tree stands and decorations. Only natural trees without flocking will be accepted. Follow the provided signage for designated drop-off spaces and strictly adhere to the specified dates for recycling drop-off to contribute to an environmentally friendly post-holiday cleanup.

Find park drop-off locations and more information here.

Experience classical Chinese dance on Wednesday

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Shen Yun 2024 in Baton Rouge, this Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The powerful show showcases classical Chinese dance, dynamic animated backdrops and original orchestral works. Shen Yun Performing Arts, based in New York, aims to revive the rich tapestry of traditional Chinese culture, which holds deep spiritual roots and an optimistic worldview. Don’t miss the chance to witness this breathtaking and inspiring cultural experience with your family and friends.

This show will take place at the River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 275 S. River Road. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets and more information here.

Sip and savasana on Wednesday

Start a new weekly flow at the first Yoga on the Lawn of 2024 at Tin Roof Brewing Company, this Wednesday, Jan. 3.

This free, recurring yoga event is led by Leela Yoga Lifestyle Studio and is open to all skill levels. Stay after to try craft beers or get some grub from The Outpost food truck.

Yoga on the Lawn runs from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more info here.

Eat, drink and be merry at La Divina on Thursday

Join the vibrant musical celebration at La Divina featuring Phil Cangelosi with Fiddlin’ Doc Chaney and Ray Stumbo this Thursday, Jan. 4.

Phil Cangelosi, a seasoned figure in the Baton Rouge music scene since 1972, promises a diverse array of original tunes with his mastery of the five-string banjo. Take in his talents while savoring select wines, ice-cold beer and delectable dining.

This event runs from 6-8 p.m. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, #360. Find more information here.