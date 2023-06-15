Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Pet-themed events, Juneteenth and more

Engage in some puppy pageantry all weekend

Come out to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center to see pooches strut their stuff in a three-day, fur-filled dog show.

The Northlake Kennel Club of Covington’s Pelican Classic Dog Show is free and open to the public and includes fun specialty events featuring breeds like poodles, Boston terriers and more.

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S St Landry Ave. in Gonzales. Find more info on Facebook.

Jam with the kiddos Friday afternoon

Rock the night away to some music from young musicians this Friday, June 16. Curbside Burgers hosts Young Band Nation Summer Camp Performance Series every other Friday until July 28.

Come at 3 p.m. and witness the growth of these young musicians as they learn all summer long. Young Band Nation has hosted this camp for 15 years. though this is the first time that this camp has partnered with Curbside Burgers.

Find out what the newest generation has in store for music at 4158 Government St.

Start the weekend with a Friday night bash

Kick off Father’s Day early this Friday, June 16, at The Basin. Friday Night Live boasts a lineup of artists starting at 9 p.m. and partying until 2 a.m.

Tickets start at $20 for regular admission and run $40 dollars for VIP access.

Head down to 336 Third St. for the event.

Bring your dog to the swamp Saturday

Bring your dog where dogs normally aren’t allowed this Saturday, June 17. Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center hosts its Dog Day at the Swamp this weekend lifting its “No Pets” policy.

The events host rescue organizations and even toy-making for the dogs. Pets must be kept on a leash throughout the nature center.

Tickets are $25 as a part of the park’s general admission. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a toy your dog might not tear apart at 6201 Florida Blvd.

Celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday and Monday

At least five different Juneteenth celebrations are happening around the region over the holiday weekend.

The national holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, which had taken effect fully two-and-a-half years earlier on January 1, 1863.

Check out 225‘s roundup of community gatherings, live music, kids’ activities and more.