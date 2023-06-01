Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: food trucks, discount zoo tickets and more

Taste Louisiana in Friday’s Food Truck Round-Up

Get ready to fulfill your food desires this Friday, June 2, at the Food Truck Round-Up. Perkins Rowe plans to host 15 food trucks like Capitol Seafood, That’s a Wrap and Chris’ Speciality Foods.

While you’re filling your stomach, fill your ears with live entertainment by Josiah Shillow. Perkins Rowe promises to host the Round-Up rain or shine.

So, round up your friends and family and get a taste of what Louisiana has to offer from 6-8 p.m. Visit the food trucks in front of Barnes & Noble at 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Become a baby whisperer on Saturday

Are you ready to handle your newborn? Let the experts help you learn some of their best childcare methods this Saturday, June 3. The Baby Grand has classes covering breastfeeding and car seat safety among others.

Aside from classes, Baby Grand hosts a variety of local vendors who offer their services to up and coming parents. The events happens through 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Register now for the Baby Brand at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Make a budget-friendly visit to the zoo this weekend

Come to the Baton Rouge Zoo any time this Saturday or Sunday, June 3-4, and get a deal on tickets.

Tickets are buy one, get one free this weekend as a part of the zoo’s Guest Appreciation Days While you’re there, witness the monkeys and hippos in their new West African-themed exhibit .

Baton Rouge Zoo tickets are $8.75 per adult and $5.75 for children ages 2-12. Swing by with your family this weekend and see the prices get stomped.

Rock out like a Heathen on Sunday

Looking for the full concert experience? Come see country rockers The Band of Heathens at the Manship Theatre this Sunday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m.

The band’s top song, Hurricane , has 67 million downloads on Spotify.