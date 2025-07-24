Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Tiger Stadium wining and dining, indie films and more

Catch a show Friday

Celebrate the release of a new indie alternative EP this Friday, July 25, at Chelsea’s Live.

South Louisiana rock band Baby in the 90s is celebrating the release of its new EP, Stuck, alongside Shipwrecked and Sunscape. The show will be opened by artist Evie Richard.

The show is at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets are $15 for presale and $20 when purchased the day of. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Wine and dine in Tiger Stadium on Saturday

Join the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic for BROC, Rock & Wine this Saturday, July 26, at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

In support of BROC Foundation’s Athletic Training Outreach Program, take a wine walk in Death Valley. The event will also feature live and silent auctions, live music and a selection of food from local restaurants.

BROC, Rock & Wine is from 6-10 p.m. Tiger Stadium is at West Stadium Dive on LSU’s campus. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $200 for VIP. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Participate in STEM outreach Saturday

Take a trip to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum to meet and learn from engineers, Saturday, July 26, at EngineerIT.

Hosted in collaboration with the American Society of Civil Engineers, EngineerIT is an opportunity for children to learn about real-world civil engineering through hands-on experiences. EngineerIT also features “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” in the planetarium, which talks about the impact of engineers on a global scale.

EngineerIt is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. The event is included with general admission, which costs $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Entry is free for LASM members. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Learn about history’s paper trail Saturday

Learn the art of genealogy research, Saturday, July 16, inside the Main Library at Goodwood.

Hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s genealogy department, “The Paper Trail: Uncovering Ancestors in Non-Digital Records” event shows visitors how to research ancestors through archives and special collections. Local archivists from various organizations like the Louisiana State Archives will share their knowledge on how to research genealogy records.

The free presentation is 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 26. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Catch some indie films Saturday

Admire the talent of young filmmakers, Saturday, July 26, during the Indy Film Festival at BREC’s Independence Park Theatre.

The festival features films created by young people who participated in Independence Park Theatre Youth Film Camp and affiliate youth programs.

The event is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.. The theater is at 7800 Independence Blvd. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.