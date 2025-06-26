Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Dino Day, Baton Rouge Pride Fest and more events

Go to an art show Friday

Attend the closing reception for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s “PINK. Out is in!” exhibit this Friday, June 27.

The Arts Council invited local LGBTQ+ artists to create works for the show, which highlights the LGBQT+ community taking back the pink triangle symbol once used to identify LGBTQ+ individuals during World War II.

The closing reception is free. It runs from 6-8 p.m. inside the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information and RSVP for the reception here.

Meet a dinosaur Saturday

Chat with a paleontologist—and a dinosaur—this Saturday, June 28, at Dino Day.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum welcomes dino enthusiasts and passive fans alike to its annual Dino Day to chat with a paleontologist and get up close to “Jason,” its 66-million-year-old triceratops skull. The day will also have hands-on activities and immersive dino-themed planetarium shows.

Dino Day starts at 10 a.m., and hands-on activities will be available until 2 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Dino Day is included in the price of admission, which costs $15 for adults and $12 for children. Admission is free for museum members. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Celebrate Pride on Saturday

Spend Saturday, June 28, at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena for the Baton Rouge Pride Fest.

The day will feature local art vendors, community and business resources, drag shows and storytime, dance groups, yoga, free HIV testing and more.

The festival is free for all ages. Donation passes are also available. It runs from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Find the full schedule here. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 295 S. River Road. Find more information and parking instructions here.

Support young creatives Saturday

Take a trip to Electric Depot to meet the city’s up-and-coming makers at Local Pop-Up’s Mini Makers Market on Saturday, June 28.

Held in conjunction with the usual monthly vendor market and in collaboration with The Modern Munchkin Co., this event will also showcase the work of enterprising young artists and makers.

The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more info here.

Score vintage media treasures Saturday

Thumb through crates of vinyl records and dig through stacks of VHS tapes at the Dead Media Market held at Chelsea’s Live.

Expect to find vendors selling vintage items like toys, CDs, tapes, comics, games and more.

The market is from noon-5 p.m. It is free for ages 18 and older. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more info here.

Solve a crime Saturday night

Be a part of The Dinner Detective murder mystery Saturday, June 28.

This comedy show is an interactive true-crime, murder-mystery dinner, where the actors are hidden among the dinner guests—and guests may even find themselves among the suspects. The dinner menu features pretzel bites with queso; Caesar salad; an entree (choices include a roasted half chicken, citrus soy salmon or fresh seasonal vegetable and grains bowl); and a chef’s choice dessert. Coffee is available upon request.

The dinner is from 6-9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 4848 Constitution Ave. Tickets are $61.99 for general admission, but guests can add the suspect package for $24.99 so that they or one of their unknowing companions can be a prime suspect. Find more information and purchase tickets here.