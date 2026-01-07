Tell us who deserves a spot on the 2026 Best of 225 Awards ballot

If you haven’t heard, nominations for the 2026 Best of 225 Awards are live. And it’s your time to tell us about local people, restaurants and businesses that you think should be in the running this year.

So warm up those thumbs or ready your computer mouse and get ready to fill out the 2026 nomination form for our spanning list of categories.

Since its launch in 2005, 225 Magazine has spotlighted the city’s most beloved restaurants, bars, people and businesses in the annual Best of 225 Awards. The Capital Region’s original readers’ choice poll Best of 225 has grown every year over the last two decades, adding more categories and drawing new voters.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your picks for this year’s awards.

Write-in nominations will run from Jan. 2, 2026, to Jan. 31, 2026. Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses will end up on the ballot this year. They’ll be followed by voting from Feb. 25, 2026, to April 8, 2026.

Want to start campaigning for your spot on the ballot? Download our official promotional graphics here.