Taste this: Bites and sips we loved this month

Our staff has been at it again, munching and sipping their way across Baton Rouge’s many eateries and drinking holes. Here’s some of what we enjoyed this month.

Seacuterie Board from Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

“Beausoleil’s rebranding as a seafood-centric restaurant is made plain throughout its menu, which includes all sorts of creative interpretations of coastal cuisine. A must-try starter is the Seacuterie Board, Chef David Dickensauge’s fishy take on the cheeseboard trend. The latest version of this dish includes tequila and citrus marinated ceviche, smoked tuna dip, saffron infused boiled shrimp, deviled lobster salad, cumin remoulade, beet cocktail and house-made crackers, all outstanding nibbles and lots of fun to share. Our group of four enjoyed every bite, made even better by a bottle of the Orsola Gavi, an Italian white varietal I always look for on wine lists that’s dry with a lot of minerality. It’s a fantastic seafood wine.”

-Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 Features Writer

Lunch Torta from Modesto

“Taco Tuesdays at Modesto have become a sacred weekly ritual for me. But recently, I found a reason to head to the restaurant for lunch instead of dinner—even if that means it’s too early for me to get a frozen margarita. The Torta from the lunch menu is a Mexican take on the po-boy. It’s served on a telera roll, a bun that’s pillowy-soft but still sturdy enough to cradle a hefty portion of grilled meat and gooey melted provolone topped with fresh guacamole, slaw and grilled onions. Since I had my first torta there earlier this month, I’ve already been back enough times to try the steak, shrimp and adobo chicken—all three versions are equally good.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor

White Bolognese Lasagna from Ingle Eats

“Local to-go meal caterer, Ingle Eats, excels in a lot of things. Thanks to their friendly service and delicious DIY and freezer friendly menu, they make “home cooked” meals easy for busy families out of their Mid City kitchen. But their White Bolognese Lasagna? This is where they’ve reached perfection. With a hint of unexpected spice, their signature creamy white sauce and a layer of ooey-gooey cheese, it’s a welcome twist on the red sauce version of the classic dish. It makes a reheated lasagna night feel a lot more luxurious in my house—a real joy right now with a new baby around.”

-Laura Furr Mericas, 225 Managing Editor

Peaches Be Hazy from Tin Roof Brewing Co.

“I’m not a big beer person at all. I usually stick to cocktails and the occasional fruity seltzer. I recently tried Tin Roof’s new Peaches Be Hazy, which is a sour IPA with a peach vanilla milkshake flavor. I’ve tried fruity beers in the past and could never really taste the flavor, but this one sure packs a punch. I could taste the sour peach immediately. Each sip is smooth, hazy and almost creamy, which hints at the vanilla milkshake part of the flavor. To me, it tastes more like a sour, fizzy juice than your average beer, which I’m totally into. I would recommend this to anyone who isn’t a huge fan of beer or favors sweet and fruity flavors when it comes to alcohol. I look forward to more pints of this flavor while it’s on tap, and I’m eager to try any other fruity, sour IPAs that Tin Roof brews.”

– Olivia Deffes, 225 Digital Writer

Pork cracklin’ pupusa and steak tostada from La Salvadoreña

“La Salvadoreña is my favorite restaurant to visit during a long day on LSU’s campus. I was introduced to it about three years ago and I’ve placed the same order nearly every time I go. One pork cracklin’ pupusa and one steak tostada makes the ultimate combo. I make a sandwich out of the two dishes, with the complimentary side of vinegar cabbage in the middle and the pupusa on top. For only $8, my day is made.”

– Katie Dixon, 225 contributing writer

Coconut Cream Pie from Elsie’s Plate and Pie

“One recent weeknight when my husband was out of town, my son and I treated ourselves to dinner to-go from Elsie’s. Mine consisted of the crawfish pies and a side salad followed by coconut cream pie, a tarlet filled with custard, cream and toasted coconut. As usual at Elsie’s the crust was gloriously flaky, and the single serving tartlet, while generous, meant I wasn’t compelled to share. Pie for dinner and pie for dessert. Not a bad night.”

-Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 Features Writer