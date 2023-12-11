T3 Industrial Solutions has a passion for solving problems in the industrial sector

The approach is obviously paying off. In the eight months since the company’s creation, the unlikely group has secured or teamed on projects that total over $100 million in contract value, with anticipation of more in the near future. “We seek out those problems in the industrial space that are causing the biggest heartburns or headaches for our clients,” Davis says, “then devise innovative solutions that provide value … whether that be supplying construction materials, assisting with site development, serving as a consultant with parish governments and other state entities, etc. We can do all those things.”

Along the way, they strategically craft tailor-made solutions for the unique challenges of each industrial project, working in close collaboration with clients in a manner that enhances efficiency, sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

Committed to Giving Back

Perhaps what most differentiates the company, however, is its giving mindset. For every contract T3 Industrial Solutions receives, the company donates something back to the community where it’s working. In fact, the company has nearly completed a $2 million, fully turfed sports field at Lamar Dixon, which they personally funded as a donation to Lamar and the parish. “It’s a way of thanking them for allowing us to use that space,” Davis says. “It will now become a revenue generating stream for Lamar-Dixon and the parish as a venue for different sporting events.”

The company is also serving as a liaison between Ascension Parish and the industrial sector to spearhead other initiatives for improving parish infrastructure.

It’s all by design, say the owners of T3 Industrial Solutions. By contributing to the communities in which they work, they hope to become a driving force for change, and ultimately leave each area better than when they arrived.

Diverse Portfolio

Over the past year, T3 Industrial Solutions has become a trusted partner in the industrial construction sector, offering a wide range of solutions that encompass virtually every aspect of project development – material supply and logistics, onsite and offsite employee parking, employee bussing and logistics, laydown/storage facilities, access roads, etc. They supply a comprehensive inventory of industrial-grade construction materials, both domestic and international sources, that include aggregates, fill materials, precast piles, Portland cement, fly ash, sand, construction mats and steel, among others.

T3 Industrial Solutions offers a vast wealth of knowledge as a consultant on the front end of projects to assist the owner or contractor with navigating through potential issues. “Given our backgrounds and experience, we have the ability to see problems that could develop down the road, and mitigate an issue before it’s created,” Davis says.

For example, when Air Products needed a solution for transporting some 5,000 construction workers to and from its new blue hydrogen facility in Darrow, T3 Industrial Solutions contacted the Lamar Dixon Expo Center about constructing a parking lot on their property. “They loved the idea,” Davis says, “since there were about 40+ acres of unused land that we were going to develop at no cost to them. We entered into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) to facilitate the parking and busing – not just for Air Products, but for any other major project or event in the area.”

They’re then using double-decker buses to transport employees to the site. “For every bus that we run we’re taking 81 cars off the road, which is a huge win for the parish and the local community” Davis says.