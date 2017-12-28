Tomorrow night, Spanish Moon will be hosting “Skyline: Respire,” an evening of creativity with live music, local vendors and artists.

This event marks the beginning of the Skyline event series, presented by independent record label Skyline Distortions.

The event will include performances from three area acts. Electronic post-rock band Refractal performs at 10 p.m., funky space band Sho’Nuff at 11:15 p.m. and psychedelic jungle funk group Inspiracy Theory closes out the night with an 12:30 a.m. performance.

Local artists Molly Judice, Jacob Mitchell, Andre Allain and Rust Creep will be painting live throughout the night.

Vendors include Greenhouse Gifts and Glass, Jewels by Jade, Humble Heads Art Glass and chrisGwraps. They will have a variety of items for sale, including clothing, rocks, crystal and glass.

The event will be held at Spanish Moon tomorrow, Dec. 29. Doors open at 9 p.m. Cover is $7. Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.