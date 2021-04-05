Summer at the Dojo: They have fun—you see results, sponsored by Code Ninjas

At the Baton Rouge Siegen Lane location, kids learn to code, build their own video games and much more. They gain problem solving, critical thinking and STEM skills in a fun, safe and inspiring space. Don’t worry, the Code Ninjas keep a tight reign on COVID safety protocol in their bright, open and totally collaborative “dojo” facility.

Guided by a tested curriculum and team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas campers are empowered to gain valuable tech skills and make new friends. The dojo hosts regular parents’ nights out and camps all year round, so this summer, reserve the camps they’ll really love!

Year-round fun and learning for ages 5-14 and beyond.

—Code Ninjas JR builds a foundation of coding and problem-solving skills for ages 5-7 through a fun and completely visual curriculum—no reading required! This world-class program combines storytelling and game building with hands-on projects for an immersive education experience.

—In Code Ninjas CREATE, kids age 7-14 have a blast building awesome video games and developing Ninja coding skills on the path from white to black belt. This fun program lets kids learn to code year-round at their own pace! Drop-in at your convenience during weeknight and weekend hours.