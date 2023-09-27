Start the new year stronger & healthier by addressing those nagging injuries now

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital also has a team of board-certified spine surgeons who treat back and neck pain that can make it difficult for you to function and enjoy life. These doctors are trained to treat diseases of the entire spine. Common spine conditions treated at Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital include compression fractures, degenerative disc disease and herniated discs.

Julie Diodene, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, says it’s important to note the difference between acute injuries (pain that’s intense and comes on suddenly), and chronic injuries (pain that last longer than a few weeks and gradually get worse overtime). Most patients will seek care immediately for acute injuries but with chronic injuries we tend to push through until the pain starts to interfere with our normal activity. Whether sports or work related or just from daily living, you should never ignore persistent pain that does not resolve without seeking the advice of a physician. Early intervention is always the best option.

“We’re talking about the repetitive overuse of the joints in your back, your hips, your ankle. People wait to address these things until suddenly they become acute,” Diodene says. “There’s no need to continue to suffer and wait until it’s unbearable to seek treatment.”

If left untreated, you could cause further damage to your body, be forced to take more time off work and even inhibit your mobility, which could have an impact on your health in the years to come.

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital is a top choice for these and other surgical procedures in the hospital’s surrounding area because of the individualized care that considers each patient’s condition, abilities, needs and goals. Since it does not have an emergency room, a patient’s procedure is rarely delayed or bumped due to an emergency.

The staff at Cypress Pointe takes pride in delivering excellent patient care which is reflected in the hospital’s CMS 5 Star ratings and HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Scores.

If you’ve been limping along with a nagging injury, don’t wait. Visit cypresspointesurgical.com to learn more about the services offered at Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, which is conveniently located right off Interstate 12 in Hammond.