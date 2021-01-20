[Sponsored] What’s in your smoothie?

As a go-to option for breakfast or post-workout, a smoothie can certainly be healthy and easy to whip up. Here are some interesting, delicious and nutritious ideas for ingredients:

Throw in an avocado to add rich and creamy texture. The healthy fats and fiber will keep you full. If you have digestive issues or inflammation, add in a thumb-size piece of fresh ginger to your smoothie. It mixes well with pineapple. If you like your smoothies thick, add some Greek yogurt, which also provides calcium and good bacteria for your gut. Add cinnamon or nutmeg to boost the flavor. If you like a savory spice flavor, add turmeric. Turmeric is an antioxidant with scientifically proven health benefits, such as the potential to prevent heart disease. Branch out and try spinach, kale, beets, celery, or other dark, leafy greens. Stay away from smoothies that are all fruit. You’ll want to add iron and protein from greens so that you are drinking a balanced meal.

