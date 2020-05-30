[Sponsored] Webside manner: How Baton Rouge doctors can treat patients virtually

Sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Visiting a doctor’s office looks a little different now. We try to avoid it, but sometimes we need to be seen in the office. The Baton Rouge Clinic has taken precautions to help us keep our distance, even when we need to go in. Virtual visits started with occasional consultations, but have now expanded to connect more patients and doctors every day. With a MyChart video visit, doctors can evaluate, diagnose, and treat you—all from the comfort of your home.

What is a video visit?

At the Baton Rouge Clinic, a video visit is a live, interactive appointment with your physician. These visits are available exclusively through your active MyChart account and can be accessed with your mobile phone, tablet, or desktop device with a camera. You will need an Internet connection and a quiet, private place where you can talk with and hear your provider.

What can your doctor do through a video visit?

• Follow-up on patients who are doing well on medications for ADHD, anxiety, and depression.

• View and develop treatment plans for new rashes and other skin disorders.

• Check on patients who have been treated for COVID-19 and are doing well at home.

• Perform Medicare annual wellness visits.

• Allow for primary care physicians to follow-up with high-risk hospital patients who have been recently discharged from post-acute care.

• Treat upper respiratory and sinus infections, refill medications, and so much more.

Consult your primary care doctor or insurance company to get more information and find out if telemedicine services are available to you. If you have an active MyChart account, you can schedule your video visit now in your MyChart account or you can call (225) 246-9240 for adult patients and (225) 246-9290 for pediatric patients.