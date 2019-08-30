[Sponsored] Tailgate Etiquette: Helpful tips to kick off the season

Sponsored by

Football season is finally kicking off, so what better time to review a few basics to keep it classy at the tailgate? Whether you are hosting in the lot, making the rounds or taking in gameday at your favorite watering hole, be the MVP with these handy reminders.

MVP Etiquette:

— Charge your cellphone or bring extra batteries. Checking scores all day will put a drain on your phone. Don’t get caught on empty.

— Ask if the party is kid-friendly before bringing your children.

— Bring your own chairs. If you’re going to sit on the cooler, don’t complain when someone wants to open it every 15 seconds.

— Don’t turn a game of catch into throwing a football hundreds of feet. Cars will get hit—also children and tables. Don’t be that guy.

— If you’re a visiting fan invited to a home-team tailgate, don’t overdo it on the face paint or the enthusiasm and embarrass the person who invited you.

— Ask the host what food or drink you can contribute.

— Keep it classy. Avoid causing drama, and know your alcohol limits.

— Offer to help with set-up or serving, and pitch in to clean up afterwards.

— Post with caution. Don’t tag anyone on social media in an unflattering pose that could cause them trouble.

