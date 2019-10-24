[Sponsored] Stress Less: Holiday Survival for Parents

Sponsored by Behavioral Intervention Group

The holiday season can be both exciting and potentially overwhelming. Thanksgiving is not all about gathering to enjoy a meal, but about spending time with loved ones and enjoying each other’s company. Even so, there always seems to be extra pressure to make everything perfect. Holidays, in general, can be a little challenging for children, especially young children who may prefer routines and consistency. The team at Behavioral Intervention Group (BIG) recommends the following tips to help make the holidays more enjoyable for everyone.

Bring along enjoyable activities.

Be aware of how much extra stimulation children experience during the holidays. Be prepared by bringing familiar activities that your child enjoys at home with you into new and unfamiliar environments. It can be helpful to let your child help pack a backpack with comfort items and/or favorite activities.

Pack something for your child to include in the holiday feast.

For many children, particularly picky eaters, holiday meals can cause stress for the whole family. It is important for your child to also enjoy their holiday feast, so consider bringing along something you know they will eat so they aren’t overly hungry.

Share the plan.

Holiday travel can be stressful and overwhelming for everyone. Manage your expectations and enjoy the things you can control, and the rest will all fall into place. For children that thrive with routines, be sure to share a general plan for travel and other activities.

Be flexible.

If you are celebrating at someone else’s home check in with your child throughout the day and be prepared to adjust your holiday schedule.

Plan for rest and quiet time.

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it is important to take time to rest when necessary. Notice if your child is beginning to show signs of exhaustion and make time to give them a break.

BIG is a CABAS® accredited learning center with a team of dedicated therapists focused on providing the skills, teaching environments and learning opportunities to improve the quality of life for children with autism and other developmental disorders. BIG can also provide educational services, support and advice to parents and families of children enrolled in its programs. For more information on BIG’s services, click here, call 225.757.8002 or email [email protected]