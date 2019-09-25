[Sponsored] SPARKING CAREER PASSIONS AND TEACHING LIFE SKILLS: NEW CLASSES ARE CREATING OPPORTUNITIES

Sponsored by

It would be great if students graduated high school knowing how to hang a ceiling fan, wire an electrical socket or change their oil. In the push for college preparation and higher standardized test scores, many schools have eliminated the sort of classes that supply our economy with necessary skilled individuals. Fortunately, Livingston Parish schools have been expanding their skill-based class offerings using current workforce data to identify career pathways of high wage and high demand jobs in our state and more specifically our region.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses encompass STEM and provide students with relevant instruction in a variety of programs like health care, skilled crafts and IT. CTE is inclusive of all students and promotes the idea that all students are “career” students. Restoring balance between academic and vocational programs is not just about job creation—it’s about raising students’ achievement overall. Not only are these kind of classes beneficial for students interested in learning a skilled trade, but they better prepare young people for their lives outside the nest.