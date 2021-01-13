With 2021 underway, many of us need a little push to stay motivated and devoted to our goals. It was Theodore Roosevelt who said, “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” So the first step is to believe in yourself and understand why you want to achieve your goal. Make sure you look for the bigger picture and how reaching your goal will make a difference for you and the people you care about. Try to keep your mindset positive because positive thoughts lead to helping you achieve your best results. Most importantly, don’t forget to have fun. Motivation starts within, so laugh more and worry less.

