[Sponsored] Neighborhood hospitals on the RISE

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General Foundation

While traditional hospitals are an important part of a community, they aren’t necessarily convenient or easy to access in every situation. That’s why neighborhood hospitals have begun to pop up all over the country. Though smaller in comparison to full-service hospitals, these facilities allow patients to get hospital-quality care in a convenient location often much closer to home.

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is currently nearing completion of its first neighborhood hospital in Prairieville. The 42,500-square-foot facility is scheduled to open this summer and will feature a 10-bed inpatient hospital, a 14-bed emergency room, a lab, and both primary care and specialist care offices on site.

Ascension Parish is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, with its population having risen by 13% since 2010. Census estimates predict an additional 40% growth by 2025. Once construction is complete, this hospital will provide care 24 hours a day and will be fully-equipped to offer comprehensive, convenient care for a variety of conditions, including chest pain and heart attacks, broken bones, stroke, abdominal pain, burns, seizures, dehydration, allergic reactions and much more.

Neighborhood hospitals frequently offer faster discharge times, shorter length of stay and reduced wait times, and can operate as a one-stop shop for patients with primary, specialist and emergency care all in one location.

Click here for more information about BRG Ascension and learn how you can RISE to help the cause.