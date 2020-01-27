[Sponsored] Make Your Move: Fast forwarding career growth in only 22 months

Sponsored by LSU Flores MBA Program

Olivia Olinde changed the trajectory of her professional career. Her first step was to meet with the director of the Flores MBA Program, Dana Hart, during the spring of her senior year to discuss the MBA course curriculum, peer support, and opportunities a master’s degree could offer. The Baton Rouge native and LSU grad began her career in advertising, but is now with JPMorgan Chase. “I thought that I wanted a future in advertising, but the finance, accounting, and statistics curriculum in the MBA Program gave me a new perspective on business and how I could be valuable to a company and grow as a professional,” she says.

Beginning the Flores MBA Program, Olivia was worried she may struggle since she lacked a business background. “At first I saw this as my weakness,” she says. “But as I grew in the program, I realized that it was actually my strength.” In the Flores MBA Program, working with peers who were more analytical changed the way Olivia thought, and helped her learn to leverage their complementary strengths. “I learned how to work on a team to accomplish a common goal,” she says. Olivia believes the Flores MBA Program provided her a safe trial run for the professional world. Students can make mistakes and have disagreements, yet gain confidence in the way that they handle themselves.

“I am very happy with my career progression into banking. The MBA Program provided me with experiences that helped me pursue new career goals.”

—Olivia Olinde

Private Banker, JPMorgan Chase and Co.

5 ways to get an MBA:

Full-Time—22 months One-Year for business majors—11 months Professional—22 months Executive—17 months Online—in as little as 18 months



Olivia’s advice to professionals debating the Flores MBA program: Take advantage of the peer network. She believes that the Flores MBA Program has an impressive alumni base who become your peers and colleagues in the working world.

FAQs about LSU’s Flores MBA Program

—GMAT/GRE waivers available for part-time students

—Students can earn an MBA on campus or 100% online.

—All students have the opportunity to participate in international study trips for class credit.

—LSU is an AACSB-accredited university and the online degree is the same as the one earned by campus-based students.

—Some of the specializations currently offered include a certificate in analytics and new emerging tech specialization.

