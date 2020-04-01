[Sponsored] On Location @WilliamsonEyeCenter

At Williamson Eye Center, you’re in the hands of experts who invest in the latest technology for their patients. As the state’s only dry eye center, patients also find therapeutic relief. The new clinic boasts an incredible high-tech LASIK suite where patients relax under weighted blankets while enjoying warm cookies as they experience one of their biggest life-changing moments, regaining their vision.

The Williamson family has been serving the Greater Baton Rouge Area for nearly 70 years. Now in its third generation of family doctors, Williamson Eye Center has earned national and international recognition by upholding its mission to provide a level of patient care and innovation like no other. Bringing expertise and a penchant for southern hospitality, Williamson Eye Center is revolutionizing eye care right here in our community.

9001 Summa Avenue | 225.924.2020 | williamsoneye.com | @williamsoneyecenter