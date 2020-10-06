[Sponsored] Join the maker movement—without leaving your home

Sponsored by EBRP Library

In the last decade or so, a movement of makers has risen. Inventors, designers, artisans and tinkerers—people are creating products instead of just consuming them. Maker Faires help people to explore and discover life-long hobbies and use their tools and creativity in different ways. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting its 7th Annual Mini Maker Faire virtually, connecting science, art, craft, homesteading, and makers of all kinds from the comfort of home.

This family-friendly event showcases the amazing work of all sorts of makers across the Baton Rouge area and beyond—anyone who is embracing the DIY or DIT (do-it-together) spirit. We got a sneak peek at a few of the exciting elements this year. Participate in live-streaming panel discussions and classes, including PPE making and other exciting topics. The Knock Knock Museum and the Mid City Maker’s Market will be providing pre-recorded content for the Faire, and free grab-and-go bags featuring mini-Sprockets, crafts and scavenger hunts will be available at all EBRP Library branches in October. Visit batonrouge.makerfaire.com to learn more or click here to follow on Facebook.

Featured Makers:

Clay Achee—Beyond the Garage

Beyond the Garage back will be back at the Mini Maker Faire! These amazing puppet pals connect, educate and entertain fans of all ages. Beyond the Garage is run by Clay Achee, a Baton Rouge native, along with his wife, Kirstin Martinez. They hand-craft all of the puppets as well as other creative toys.

Jamie Hyneman—Mythbusters

Don’t miss the replay when the Library hosted Jamie Hyneman at the 2016 Baton Rouge Maker Faire at the Main Library on Goodwood for a Q&A about his life and career as a MythBuster.

Did you miss the Mid City Micro-con? No worries—the EBRP Library has your all-access pass to individual session recordings with captions, transcripts, and more accessible—visit ebrpl.libguides.com/mcmc2020 to watch on YouTube.