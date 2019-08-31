[Sponsored] You Decide: How to age at your own pace

Sponsored by The Dermatology Clinic & Cosmetic Center

Yes, wrinkles are natural, human and unique to every person. But let’s be honest: While those character lines often remind us of smiles and wonderful memories, we don’t necessarily want to carry them around on our faces. There are plenty of products and services to address aging, but it’s important that you consider your options before choosing the one that will be most kind to your face.

Even as early as age 20, skin begins to crease and show the years. We checked in with the experts at the Dermatology Clinic & Cosmetic Center to find out how to combat the crinkles with some fresh knowledge. Your skin is one of the largest organs in your body—and it’s a very complex organ system at that. As we age, toxins eat away at the skin’s elasticity and firmness, and sometimes, it just needs a little boost.

Before treatment, it’s important to understand the cause. Getting older isn’t the only reason why wrinkles appear—they are also caused by our lifestyle and factors like sun exposure, poor diet, stress, or lack of sleep. You’d be surprised how much your daily habits can affect your skin’s appearance.

1. Microneedling is the least invasive technique for mild textural issues like fine lines and light scars. This treatment has the least amount of downtime and can be done any time of year. Most experience a mild sunburn reaction, and see results after about three treatments. How it works: A sterile needle creates micro-injuries, triggering new collagen synthesis, and resulting in smooth, even, firmer and younger looking skin.

2. Sciton ProFractional Laser is partially ablative. It creates small channels in the skin, which stimulates collagen production to improve the overall appearance of your skin. This treatment typically targets wrinkles, sun damage and scars. One ProFractional treatment is equivalent to three microneedling sessions and can stimulate collagen production for up to a year. This treatment requires more downtime and longer sun avoidance but gives more significant results.

3. Sciton TRL is a fully ablative laser that allows for deep resurfacing. This treatment removes the top layer of skin, targeting deeper wrinkles and more advanced sun damage. It comes with significant downtime, but gives the most dramatic results.

