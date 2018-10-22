[Sponsored content] Making the grade: How you can make a difference at the polls

Sponsored by

Consider this- nearly 1/3 of all local public-school kids attend a D or F school. Improving performance requires a strong accountability system, based on objective data and analysis. When families, educators, and elected officials can see how districts and schools are performing, we are better positioned to identify struggling schools, narrow achievement gaps and ensure our kids graduate college and career ready. It’s easy to sit back and grumble about the state of our public schools, but another thing to take action.

With election day fast approaching November 6 and early voting October 23-30, now is the time to embrace the important role you play, as a voter, because elected officials are just that: Elected by voters.

Improving our schools means electing the candidates who will put student interests first and pursue the bold and innovative changes necessary to give every child a high-quality public education.

EBR SCHOOLS 2017 FINAL REPORT CARD

No matter your party affiliation, it is important that voters take the time to examine the candidates and make informed decisions in the voting booth.

Learn more about how your vote can help at raisethebarbr.org. Plenty of nonpartisan resources are available for your research.

The best place to begin is verifying your voter information and taking a look at the sample ballot from your individual precinct. You can do that at the Secretary of State site here.

Here are some basic things to consider as you work your way through the ballot:

The candidates

The best way to make your vote count is to be informed. Ask yourself—and answer honestly— “Do I really do my homework on every candidate and select the one who most aligns with my views on the issues?” If you were hiring for a job and interviewing applicants, wouldn’t you research their credentials and abilities beyond their resume? Elections are no different. You are hiring someone to do a job for which your tax dollars compensate.

The issues

When it comes to education, there are critical issues to consider. Year after year, Louisiana schools rank poorly. Regrettably, that isn’t anything new. Why do we continue down a path that is obviously not working? In a world where technological advances have shaped information and behaviors, we must evolve in our practices if we want to break the old mold and evolve to support educators working to develop our future leaders.

