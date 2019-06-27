[Sponsored content] The struggle is real: Identifying emotional distress

Sponsored by

Studies have shown that even minor physical injuries can cause emotional distress that can linger for years after a car accident. Every day things can trigger flashbacks to the accident, and may result in serious and prolonged anxiety, nervousness or fear. Obviously, the lives of accident victims are affected negatively when this is the case. We spoke with Joshua M. Palmintier, attorney at deGravelles & Palmintier in Baton Rouge, about some of the lasting effects an accident can leave on not only the driver, but even passengers who experience the trauma of a collision.

“Even non-fatal car accidents can leave victims with not only physical injuries, but also long-term anxiety, fears and phobias of driving or traveling in a car,” Josh says, “You have to measure their quality of life before the accident then after.”

Josh recommends victims be able to give specific examples of what has caused their emotional distress, inability to sleep, or depression. If you are unsure about distress, some good ways to gather this information is to ask loved ones, friends or co-workers if they have noticed a change since the accident.

LOOK OUT FOR SIGNS

Emotional distress is real, and it can be debilitating—changing the life of a victim forever. Symptoms can be difficult to recognize at first, but may include:

—Anxiety

—Post-traumatic stress disorder

—Depression

—Bitterness

—Guilt

—Insomnia

—Helplessness

—Frustration

When symptoms of emotional distress are recognized, it’s important to speak to a counselor, psychologist or other mental health provider. Although family, friends or coworkers may be able to help identify changes they’ve seen in your behavior, their feedback cannot properly diagnose your circumstance. A mental health provider can identify the cause(s) of your emotional distress and provide an accurate diagnosis. Seeking medical help for emotional distress is just as important as receiving help for physical injuries after an accident.

Car accident victims may be able to recover compensation for emotional and physical injuries sustained in car accidents where another driver was at fault. This is where a lawyer may be able to help. Lawyers know how to navigate the process of dealing with insurance companies who may resist compensation. Also, they may be able to obtain compensation to defray the costs of much needed mental and emotional health treatment. Speaking to an attorney can provide answers and eventually, some relief. For more information, contact the team of deGravelles & Palmintier at 225.325.7935 or visit dplawla.com.