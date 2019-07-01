[Sponsored content] On Location: @BayonneatSouthshore

What You See:
Bayonne at Southshore is perfectly positioned on University Lakes with impeccable one, two, and three-bedroom layouts boasting bright, open interiors with modern and luxurious finishes throughout. Residents enjoy Bayonne’s collection of lifestyle amenities, including the tranquil water garden, resort- style swimming pool, clubhouse, and fitness center from sunup to sundown.
The Experience:
Residents enjoy Bayonne at Southshore’s sense of sophistication—with all the grace and charm of old Baton Rouge. Bayonne has been thoughtfully designed to provide the luxury experiences you have been looking for. Top-notch, customer service driven, team members invite you to schedule a tour for a glimpse of the most well-appointed apartment community near LSU.
Hot topic:
Experience exclusive yoga lessons in the tranquil water garden and professional dog training in the lawn near the Bayonne Preserve. Enjoy tenant appreciation events such as crawfish boils, Sundae Sundays, and roof top fitness.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!