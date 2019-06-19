[Sponsored Content] Hot Doggin’—Fresh ideas to fire up your summer BBQ

Sponsored by



Ah summertime—Close you eyes and you can almost smell the meat on the grill … hear kids gleefully playing in sprinklers and splashing in the pool … taste that grilled summer corn and sweet juicy watermelon. BBQ’s are the best. They are a great way to get to know your neighbors, friends and just get together for some good summer fun. Here are some easy ways to make it the best summer ever.

PLANNING KEEPS THE PARTY GOING

Setting up zones makes it easier during the party and cleanup is a breeze.

—Drink station

—Condiment and snack zone to keep traffic out of the kitchen

—Sunscreen and bug spray station away from the food area

—Outdoor hand-washing station for quick rinsing

—Clearly marked trash and recycling bins

Try a no-blow tablecloth: Cover your tables with twin size fitted sheets instead of tablecloths. They are less likely to blow away in windy weather.

Use paper cupcake liners to cover drinks and prevent pesky bugs from sneaking a sip. Pop in a straw and you’re good.

MEAT MATTERS

The best BBQ starts with the meat.

Great news—Manda has taken their pork sausage that you love and sized the links to fit perfectly in a hot dog bun. Made with 100% pork and seasoned to perfection with Manda’s original blend of Louisiana seasonings and spices. Click here for more fresh recipes to make it memorable.

Pro tip: Have something for everyone: Pork, chicken, beef—why not pick up a sampling of each?

Keep your BBQ local with MANDA Fine Meats.

COOL GAMES BEAT THE HEAT

Keep kids chill and entertain yourself with some water fun: Most supplies can even be purchased at a dollar store.

—Frozen T-shirt Race: Soak a few t-shirts in water and place them in plastic bags in the freezer overnight. On party day, hold a race to see who can defrost and put their frozen t-shirt the quickest. This is a great game for a Louisiana summer—they’ll want to keep the chilly t-shirt on even after the race is over!

—Water Balloon Dodge Ball: This one is pretty self-explanatory… dodgeball… but with water balloons. Soggy sponges are a fun and reusable alternative to balloons with an easier clean-up too.

—Drip Drip Dunk: A cool new spin on Duck, Duck, Goose where the person who is It still goes around the circle, but with a water bottle, dripping water on everyone’s heads until they finally choose someone to “dunk” and empty the remaining of the water on their head.