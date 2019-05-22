[Sponsored content] Hello Summer—5 hacks to make it the best

Sponsored by

Summer is here, and that means pool parties, sunny day hang-outs and weekend jaunts. Make your summer a little easier with a few tricks up your sleeve—try these useful summertime hacks and make it the best summer yet.

1. Pack a pupper go-bag

Be ready for those spontaneous summer outings with your furry friend. Keep a small bag loaded up with everything your dog could want or need—a ball, training treats, a water bottle to keep them hydrated and a small container of food. (If you have human buddies, a similar bag is a smart idea—only think sunscreen, snacks, dollar store flip flops and such).

2. Protect your phone

Keep a small ziplock bag with you to protect your phone from water, sunscreen, and other hazards. That way, whenever you find yourself in an environment that’s probably not great for phones, you’ll have something to keep it safe. Don’t worry, you can still use the touchscreen when it’s in the bag.

3. Try a road trip picnic

When you hit the road this summer, plan your break from the road instead of just eating gas station snacks. Look up welcome centers or rest stops along your route and grab some box lunches from Roly Poly. These areas are usually equipped with picnic tables, restrooms, and plenty of space to stretch your legs—also super useful to let kiddos (or pups) run wild in the grass for a bit to get some energy out.

4. Keep your towels fresh

Beach towels go through a lot during the summer, and they can start to smell a little funky after a while. If yours could use some freshening up, never fear—just pop the towels in the washing machine along with 1 cup of white vinegar. Start a wash cycle on the hottest water setting. Once the the wash cycle is done, sprinkle in 1/2 cup of baking soda and start a second hot wash, dry as usual and bam—they’re fresh again.

5. Party easy and light

Every party needs tasty food, but hot weather calls for something tasty, cool and light. Grab a party platter from Roly Poly and make your summer the coolest.

Bonus hack:

Roly Poly can help you keep fit and full of energy this summer. Stop in Downtown or at the Corporate location or just have it delivered.