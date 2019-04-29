[Sponsored content] HACK YOUR PARTY AND MAKE A SPLASH

Sponsored by

Springtime brings with it loads of reasons to celebrate. Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, graduation parties and even just celebrating a beautiful day with family and friends by the pool. Hosting these get-togethers can be challenging but you can make it easier with a partner in food. That’s where Franks Restaurant comes in.

Frank’s has been serving the best homemade biscuits in the world since 1964. They have a variety of homestyle menu choices—sure to be party pleasers.

With these delicious meal hacks, feeding your guests has never been easier—so go ahead and jump in—your springtime party awaits.

Check out Frank’s easy party menu here.

Don’t show up empty handed



When in doubt, grab some of Frank’s When you aren’t hosting, you should always bring something tasty to the party.When in doubt, grab some of Frank’s party trays

Click the images to explore your party catering options at Frank’s Restaurant.