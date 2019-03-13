[Sponsored content] Game night done right—5 tips to host a winner

Sponsored by

We are in a new golden age of board games. Over the last few years, thousands of innovative options have flooded the market as a result of the growing trend. Friends across the country gather to eat, drink and play games. A board game can be the perfect thing to bring people together in a fun and low-pressure way—especially if you’re inviting friends from different circles or co-workers. Even local bars have caught game fever—hosting regular game nights and meetups.

5 tips to make your game night a winner

1. Choose the right theme—There are games of strategy, trivia, lying—aka bluffing—teams, low-brow laughs and even family-friendly fun.

2. Feed the players—You have to fuel the fun. You could fuss with a meal or potluck or just grab some trays and make it easy and crowd-pleasy.

3. Define your gaming area—Some games take a while. Give your guests a comfortable place to sit. Surround your coffee table with decorative pillows and pop small pillows on dining chairs for a little extra comfort. You can set up multiple gaming areas so guests can rotate between different options.

4. Stock your supplies—Make sure your games have all their pieces. Gather paper and pencils if the game calls for it so you don’t have to scurry around while your guests are ready to play.

5. Remember the basics—Have food and beverage stations ready and don’t forget to check trash and recycle bins as well as your bathroom supplies.