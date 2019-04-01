[Sponsored content] THE COST OF LEARNING—WILL LOCAL EDUCATORS HAVE TO STRIKE?

Sponsored by

Increasingly, we see teachers across the country, taking a stand and walking out of their classrooms in hopes of increasing their pay. Those outside of the education profession may read the headlines and grumble to themselves about teachers having summers off. If you have a teacher or other school employee in your life, you know the amount of time and dedication they put into their jobs.

Last year, teachers in Louisiana were paid 10.8% less than what they were paid in 2008, after adjusting for inflation. Only three other states saw a worse decline in teacher pay. These educators tell stories about coming out of pocket to provide needed supplies for their students due to limits on funding for their classrooms. Most Louisiana school employees, including teacher aides, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and others make below $23,000 a year—often having to supplement their income with food stamps and second jobs to provide for their own families.

“Educators across the state are standing together to raise public awareness about the need to prioritize school funding. This important issue impacts more than just teachers and other school employees in Louisiana, it affects our communities, our children, and the future of this state. —DEBBIE MEAUX,

President of the Louisiana Association of Educators