Increasingly, we see teachers across the country, walking out of their classrooms in hopes for a living wage. Some may read the headlines and grumble to themselves about teachers having summers and vacations off, but if you have a teacher, administrator, or other school employee in your life, you know the amount of time and dedication they put into their jobs.

“I beg and barter with store clerks, trying to get the best price on school supplies.”

—Lauren Justice, teacher at EBR school

Last year, teachers in Louisiana were paid 10.8% less than what they were paid in 2008, after adjusting for inflation. Only three other states saw a worse decline in teacher pay. Most Louisiana school employees, including teacher aides, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and others make below $23,000 a year—often having to supplement their income with food stamps and second jobs to provide for their own families. Take the survey here.

“We are the ones building the foundation for kids to learn and grow and eventually go on to college and be productive members of the community.”

—Lauren Justice, teacher at EBR school



Louisiana voters must recognize the role they play in this important issue and focus on the need for long-term investments in our schools. If you agree, share the message. These decisions affect our community as a whole. Take action to help LAE rally for adequate school funding. Geaux Red for Ed Louisiana aims to raise awareness and public support around investing in our schools. Click here to learn more.