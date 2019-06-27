[Sponsored content] Clever kitchens & brainy baths—Homes get smarter every day

Sponsored by

Just imagine: You’re late. You cooked breakfast, got everyone dressed and loaded in the car, and you’re finally on your way when it hits you: “Wait, did I remember to turn the oven off?” Relax—now you can just check your phone to see that everything’s OK—and simply turn it off with a tap of the app. Your dishwasher can run in the middle of the night, when electricity is often in lower demand. You can receive a notification from your oven, letting you know when your cookies are done.

More and more, we control our homes via apps, and this technology is revolutionizing kitchen and bath design to keep up with our modern lifestyles. Home automation has become affordable, and smart home technology makes energy efficiency a no-brainer. For expert advice and a showroom experience that brings home upgrades to life, visit the new ADL Ferguson showroom on Pecue Lane or online at adlferguson.com.

—Ovens like Monogram’s can be preheated, set timers and run diagnostics via voice commands. —GE has created the most amazing kitchen assistant. Kitchen Hub streams music, shows and movies from apps like Netflix, Hulu and Spotify—all from your kitchen. Tap into your inner chef with the Flavorly recipe app powered by SideChef, a guided cooking experience. Control your smart home from the comfort of your kitchen with an app that lets you manage your Haier products and other connected devices like the Nest Thermostat and Philips Hue Lights. —How about a dishwasher that allows you to monitor and adjust settings from your smart phone? Check out Jenn-Air’s newest addition to its connected appliances. Tip: If you set the delayed start for off- peak hours, your utility bill can see a drop in usage.

—Moen’s digital shower lets you operate your shower by voice, phone or controller.

—Kohler makes a voice-lighted Amazon Alexa mirror. Imagine getting all the functionality of an Echo without cluttering bathroom counters.

For expert advice and a showroom experience that brings home upgrades to life, visit the new ADL Ferguson showroom on Pecue Lane or online at adlferguson.com.