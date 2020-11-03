[Sponsored] Celebrate Skincare: 15 Tips to keep your glow up

Sponsored by The Dermatology Clinic

Do you have a skincare routine? Oh sure, you’ve bought the products, but do you actually follow a daily routine or just fall asleep and forget about your skin? If you want gorgeous skin 30 years from now, developing a skincare routine is important. Since your skin plays such an important role in protecting your body, do a little every day to keep it as healthy as you can. To celebrate [225] Magazine’s 15th anniversary, the Dermatology Clinic shared 15 easy ways to keep your skin looking and feeling its best.

5 MORNING MUSTS

1. Cleanse correctly. Gently wash away oil build up and any residue left by your nighttime products to start your day with a clean slate. A great go-to is Revision Brightening Facial Wash, but you can schedule a consultation with a dermatologist to find out what’s ideal for your skin.

2. Take your vitamins. Apply a serum with Vitamin C and antioxidants to reverse damage from the sun and environmental pollutants. Try a dermatologist favorite, Revision’s Vitamin C Lotion, to brighten dull skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness.

3. Peptides for perfect plumping. A good peptide cream promotes collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce fine lines and improve elasticity.

4. Mineral protection. Choose sunscreen with mineral ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and a minimum SPF 30. The Dermatology Clinic carries several options like Revision Intellishade, containing antioxidants to slow aging and improve collagen production.

5. Make up for lost time. Look for makeup marked noncomedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores. The Dermatology Clinic carries a full line of Jane Iredale high-performance, cruelty-free, skincare makeup to enhance natural beauty and nourish skin. Jane Iredale’s makeup and skincare products are free of parabens, talc, phthalates, synthetic fragrance and GMO ingredients, so it’s perfect for sensitive skin.

5 NIGHTIME NECESSITIES

1. Cleanse and tone at the end of the day. Remove oil, dirt, grime and impurities to leave your skin feeling refreshed and perfectly cleansed.

2. Ditch the dead skin. Exfoliate your face once or twice a week to keep cells healthy and regenerated. Try ZO Exfoliating Polish.

3. Moisture matters. Retinol can leave skin dry, so applying your moisturizer first can pre-hydrate your skin.

4. Remember retinol to boost cell turnover. Retinol is a synthetic derivative of Vitamin-A, and it effectively treats and prevents acne and skin cancer while improving the skin’s tone and texture. Best to get one that targets your unique issues, the Dermatology Clinic can prescribe a more effective brightening cream specifically for your skin’s needs.

5. Bright eyed and beautiful. Use a daily eye cream like Neocutis Micro Eyes to visibly reduce the appearance of sagging, wrinkles, redness and hooding around the eye area and eyelid.

5 BONUS TIPS

1. Help your neck to age gracefully. Tighten up crepey skin on the neck with Revision’s Nectifirm. A breakthrough formula packing in five peptides, plant extracts, antioxidants and unique biotechnological blends that work cohesively to create a smoother, younger-looking neck, décolletage and jawline. For prevention and reducing early to moderate signs of aging on the neck.

2. Feed healthy skin from the inside out. A diet that is high in carbs and refined sugars can cause acne. Eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains while choosing water over soda will give you a marked lift in your glow.

3. Don’t miss these spots. Apply a sunscreen moisturizer to hands, arms, neck and ears to retain youthful elasticity and combat melanoma and skin cancer.

4. Remember your post-workout routine. It is important to cleanse your face well and just re-apply your sunscreen post-workout. Pores can easily clog and shift the skin’s natural oil balance if left unwashed after exercising.

5. Get some sleep! When you don’t get enough rest, the shifts in cortisol can cause breakouts. Work your bedtime skincare into a relaxing routine to help you relieve stress and give your skin time to rest and refresh

There’s no time like the present to develop a personalized skin care routine that works for you and can keep your skin looking and feeling beautiful for years to come. Schedule a consultation with a dermatologist or aesthetician today at the Dermatology Clinic and find the skincare products best suited for your skin. Visit thedermatologyclinic.com or call 225.769.7546.