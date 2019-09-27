[Sponsored] Campus life: How to hit the books while paying the bills

Sponsored by Fat Cow

It isn’t easy being a broke college student. Even with the help of scholarships, many have a tough time stretching their funds to cover all of the other expenses of a hard-working (or playing) student. Working part time during college is a great way to lessen the financial burden. But what employer offers the kind of flexibility needed for a schedule packed with rigorous classes and study schedules? Here are a few tips to help you balance the books with the bills.

WORK HARD—STUDY HARDER

1. Keep it close

It’s best to stay close to campus so you have the ability to just walk to work, maybe walk to class from there, and then walk home. Campus jobs are also more considerate of your class schedule. Fat Cow is an LSU student favorite. Owners Doug and Karry Hosford understand that for college students, school is the first priority. “We know their class schedules change at the start of every semester and we work around it,” Doug says.

2. Schedule smarter

Schedule your classes in large clusters back to back, rather than spread out throughout the day with gaps in between. If you only have morning classes, that frees up the afternoon and evening for part-time work. Be upfront with your employer about when you will be available. When you can, try to schedule your classes and job on opposite days. For example, stick to a Tuesday/Thursday, or a Monday/Wednesday/Friday class schedule as best you can. That way, you have a more open availability for your job, and can work two, eight-hour shifts a week instead of four, four-hours shifts—smarter not harder.

3. Cash in on the breaks

Consider working weekends and during holiday breaks. If you don’t mind losing the free time, weekends and school breaks are a great time to earn money without the stress of balancing classes. While your friends are relaxing, you’ll be raking in extra cash—totally worth it in the long run.

4. Know your limits

Balancing work and school can be demanding. If you find yourself falling behind in your classes, you can always reevaluate your schedule. Just give your employer a heads up so they can cut back your hours. “For our students, between 17-20 hours a week seems to work well,” Doug says. “I recommend they start slowly with a few hours in a shift or two, and then build from there.”