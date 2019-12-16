[Sponsored] Build your own luxury: Car-buying goes à la carte

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Consumers are evolving. Just look at the way we watch television. Big cable networks dominated our airwaves for decades with hundreds of channels that nothing was ever on. Today people are ditching the networks for à la carte streaming services, choosing only the stations they want without the stuff they don’t. Imagine if you could buy cars the same way, selecting only the features that matter to you and knowing up front what each will cost you. Mercedes-Benz is changing the way we think about buying luxury with their versatile new 2020 GLB SUV.

Did you ever wonder how much all those luxury add-ons really cost? You may be surprised at how affordable it can be. Josh Cassioppi is a Certified Product Concierge at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. A resource and enthusiast for all things Mercedes, Josh is like a friendly encyclopedia of features. Josh shared the new GLB price and it may surprise you.

GET THE FEATURES YOU WANT AND SKIP THE ONES YOU DON’T



Mercedes GLB starts at $36,600

—Includes the standard Mercedes safety features, autonomous braking, 7″ digital instrument cluster and touchscreen multimedia display, 5 USB ports, power lift gate, nine airbags, antitheft alarm and much more.

$3,350 Premium package with the intuitive MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). A powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, customizable presentation, full-color head-up display, navigation with augmented reality, learning software, and voice control activated with the prompt “Hey Mercedes.”

$1,000 The advanced parking assistance package that includes all cameras and sensors.

$2,600 Optional AMG Line package which provides AMG enhancements to the exterior as well as interior of the vehicle and $400 for the Night Package, adding black accents to the grille, gloss black mirror trim, and gloss black window frames.

$310 64-color LED ambient lighting that includes multi-hue motifs and dynamic themes that cycle through colors at a soothing pace

$1,500 Panoramic sunroof

$ 200 Wireless charging pad for electronic devices

$850 Roomy third row seating



FREE: For three years, Mercedes includes Mercedes Me Connect services which allows you to remotely start the vehicle, lock/unlock it, as well as track the vehicle. “The emergency call system is included for the lifetime of the vehicle,” Josh Says. “It’s something that Mercedes values as much as seatbelts and airbags.”

