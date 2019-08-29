[Sponsored] BIG HELP for little minds

Sponsored by

In kindergarten, both social and academic skills are required to be successful in the classroom environment. To some children, social skills—like holding conversations, good sportsmanship and sharing—come naturally, but to others, these social skills must be taught. Some of the academic expectations on children in a kindergarten classroom include identifying their name, letters, basic numbers, shapes, and colors. For children who love to learn and have had a positive classroom experience, these social and academic skills may come easily and can be learned without explicit instruction. However, for children who have not had a positive school experience or struggle socially or academically, individualized instruction may be beneficial.

Children lacking these experiences risk entering school with social, behavioral, and academic deficits that can cause them to fall behind—widening their achievement gap and causing potential social implications. Fortunately for parents, there are some truly engaging local programs to fill that gap and provide individualized instruction.

Baton Rouge’s Behavioral Intervention Group, or BIG, specializes in the science of applied behavior analysis, providing research-based tactics to teach social and behavioral skills in the manner that works best for each child. BIG’s Developmental Pre-K/Kindergarten program aims to help children with or without a learning or developmental disorder diagnosis exceed in a classroom setting. BIG’s goal for each child in this program is to set them up for success and reintegrate them into their mainstream classrooms and schools.

BIG’s instruction is built upon research-based methods to increase socially significant behaviors including social and emotional skills and academics. These skills can be taught through exciting activities including toys, games, art, music, and movement.

Research shows that intensive behavior intervention early in a child’s life is the best approach for significant change and improvement in behavior. BIG is now enrolling children ages 3-5 in their Developmental Pre-K/Kindergarten to help boost their performance in the classroom. Click here or call (225) 757-8002 for more information.