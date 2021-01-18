[Sponsored] Beyond the gym: How to balance your wellness scales this year

A new health paradigm

Wellness programs like those at Future Fitness get to the root cause of your health symptoms to find imbalances and toxicities to prevent disease and sustain good health. Individualized lifestyle education and modifications are at the core of how integrative health works to prevent disease and optimize wellness. “I believe that healing is possible, but it doesn’t happen overnight, Gendusa says. “I also believe in approaching health and wellness from a whole person perspective, taking time to dig deep into lifestyle habits, exercise patterns, nutrition, sleep, and stress management in order to get to the root of your health concerns.”

Personalized wellness programs can teach you how to rebalance your body, replace what is deficient, and remove the toxins that keep you from experiencing optimal health. Future Fitness offers a 12-week program with all the support you need to find wellness.

Wellness programs address issues beyond fitness, including:

—A consistent lack of energy

—Difficulty sleeping wel

—Inability to shake off those extra pounds despite eating well and exercising

—Digestive issues or bloating regularly

—Dependence on caffeine or that 3 p.m. sugar fix

—Chronic symptoms such as brain fog or inflammation

Future Fitness gets to the root through four consultation sessions during its 12-week program. They will identify possible lab tests that can provide more insights and help uncover what’s holding you back from achieving your health goals. You are taken through a health, lifestyle, and toxicity assessment to identify areas of improvement and receive a summary of the consultation, recommendations, and an action plan you can start implementing right away.

Because every client is unique, Future Fitness tailors each wellness plan to include a bio-individualized diet, exercise, sleep, and mindset plan as well as a recommended supplement protocol. The weekly check-ins help with accountability, fine tuning and adjusting your wellness plan as you go. Clients rave about the unlimited email support they receive throughout the full three months. Visit futurefitnessbr.com to learn more and take the first step to getting well and staying well.