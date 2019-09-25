[Sponsored] 3 REASONS TO MAKE IT TO THE MAKER FAIRE

Making things is as American as apple pie, and the passion to make things still beats at the heart of our country. Libraries across America are hosting maker centers open to the public and the maker movement is having a huge impact on education working with schools and colleges.



Maker faires celebrate the inventor in all of us. One of the most exciting aspects of the maker movement is that children are at the center of it. Young makers possess a skill set and self-efficacy that serves them well in school. The 6th annual Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire is a community festival bringing together science, art, craft, homesteading, and makers of all kinds at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. A cultural event celebrating our ability to create, build, invent, tinker and make wonder-filled things. This family-friendly event showcases the amazing work of all sorts of makers across the Baton Rouge area and beyond—anyone who is embracing the DIY or DIT (do-it-together) spirit.

Click here to get involved.

3 REASONS TO MAKE IT

1. CONNECT WITH YOUR COMMUNITY. Part science fair, part country fair, and part something entirely new—the Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. Maker culture is different than consumer culture, which tells us that we will be satisfied only when we can buy something

2. UNLOCK YOUR IMAGINATION. You won’t find rigid rules or “products” at the Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire. The whole family will enjoy interacting with local makers using a variety of tools and sharing their crafts in a fun and informal way. Participation in this maker culture offers the deeper satisfaction of curiosity, exploration and problem-solving. It rewards us for developing our talents and being resourceful and resilient. You can’t buy what you find here at Maker Faire.

3. SHARE YOUR SKILLS AND WISDOM. Many makers say they have no other place to share what they do. DIY (Do-It-Yourself) is often invisible in our communities, taking place in shops, garages and on kitchen tables every day. Typically out of the spotlight of traditional art or science or craft events, Maker Faires makes visible these makers’ projects and ideas that we don’t encounter every day. The Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire welcomes fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do with an appreciative audience. Exhibits that are interactive or highlight the process of making things are especially desired.

