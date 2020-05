Sponsored by Pinnacle Exterior Construction

Part two of 225 trending is Chef Motto sharing tips on how to roll out the dough and choose toppings. Spend 2:25 with Chris making a pizza in a Pinnacle outdoor kitchen. If you missed part one of the series, click here to view. Go to pecbuilt.com to check out ideas for the outdoor space of your dreams. We’ll see you Saturday on 225 social media for part three of the series.