225 Trending is a sponsored video series produced by 225 Magazine. Each 3 part series features a local talent sharing their expertise. This week, spend 2:25 with Primary Care Physician, Dr. Gunjan Raina, as she shows us how to upgrade to a healthy lifestyle with an easy to make vegan dish. Be sure to look out for part two of the series this Thursday on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on clean eating, visit ebrpl.com to view their vast selection of resources.

Visit 225batonrouge.com/trending to watch previous series.