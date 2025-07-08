Sombreros restaurant in Walker will relocate to a new, bigger space

Sombreros Mexican Kitchen & Cantina in Walker plans to relocate from its current location in the Walker Plaza retail center near Walmart to a new site that is tentatively set to break ground in August.

Owner Tommy Stojak tells Daily Report that the restaurant has leased its current 4,000-square-foot space for 19 years. Sombrero’s will move to a newly constructed 6,200-square-foot building on Pendarvis Lane, across Walker South Road behind McDonald’s. It will be adjacent to the incoming Pickleball Kingdom facility.

“We’ve wanted to do this for years,” Stojak says. “We bought this property around five years ago. We wanted to have a little more space.”

With the added square footage, Stojak says the new location will include a patio, banquet room, drive-thru and pickup window—features missing from the current location.

The company purchased the 0.71-acre tract in 2021 for about $240,000, according to sales documents filed with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Stojak says the restaurant currently employs 50 workers and will need to hire an additional 40.

The restaurant’s other location, in Alexandria, has been open for 14 years and employs 60 people.

Construction on the new restaurant building is expected to take eight to 12 months.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on July 3.