Sneak a preview of next year’s Best of 225 Awards categories

Psst. It’s almost that time. We’re getting ready to soft launch the 2024 Best of 225 Awards. Write-in nominations will officially open Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 for the 19th annual edition of the awards.
And today, we’re giving 225 Daily subscribers an exclusive first look at the categories that will be open for submissions next year. We’ve been listening to reader feedback over the past year—thanks to all those who recommended new categories. To keep the awards fresh, our team changes up the categories each season, so you’ll notice that we’re temporarily reintroducing, retiring and debuting several new and old categories this time.
Stay tuned to 225 Daily for more info soon on the nomination process, how to promote yourself for the awards and more. Send us feedback at [email protected].
|
|
FOOD & DRINK
Best Local Bar
Best Bar Menu at a Local Restaurant
Best Black-owned Restaurant
Best Local Brewery
Best Local BBQ
Best Local Breakfast Spot
Best Local Brunch
Best Burger
Best Craft Cocktail Menu
Best Craft Beer Menu
Best Local Coffee Shop
Best Crawfish
Best Local Cookies
Best Desserts at a Local Restaurant
Best Local Lunch Spot
Best Local Fries
Best Food Truck
Best Gumbo
Best Local Happy Hour
Best Indian
Best Italian
Best Martinis
Best King Cakes
Best Mediterranean
Best Mexican
Best Oysters
Best Pizza
Best Po-boys
Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining
Best Overall Restaurant
Best Restaurant – Ascension Parish
Best Restaurant – Livingston Parish
Best Restaurant – St. Francisville
Best Local Fine Dining Restaurant
Best Salads
Best Seafood Dishes
Best Steak
Best Sushi
Best Local Tacos
Best Thai
Best Vietnamese
Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Antique Shop
Best Bridal Shop
Best Boutique Fitness Studio
Best Car Wash
Best Caterer
Best Local Shop for Children & Infants
Best Local Gift Shop
Best Local Grocery Store
Best Local Shop for Home Decor
Best Local Shop for Game-day Attire
Best Local Hair Salon
Best Local Nail Salon
Best Local Spa
Best Hotel
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
Best Local Women’s Boutique
Best Market for Meat
Best Market for Seafood
Best Medical Spa
Best Place for Pet Services
Best Local Plant Nursery
Best Local Tattoo Shop
Best Urgent Care Center
Best Veterinarian
Best Place for a Wedding Reception
PEOPLE & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Local Visual Artist
Best Local Bar or Restaurant To Watch Sports
Best Casino
Best Local Chef
Best Local Place for a Date Night
Best Local Social Media Influencer
Best Family Friendly Attraction
Best Live Music Venue
Best Performing Arts Group
Best Radio Personality
|
|
Best Radio Station
Best News Personality
Please note that the categories that receive the lowest amount of nominations may be removed from the final voting ballot, so encourage your friends and family to participate in the nominations process!