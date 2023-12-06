Sneak a preview of next year’s Best of 225 Awards categories

Psst. It’s almost that time. We’re getting ready to soft launch the 2024 Best of 225 Awards. Write-in nominations will officially open Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 for the 19th annual edition of the awards.

And today, we’re giving 225 Daily subscribers an exclusive first look at the categories that will be open for submissions next year. We’ve been listening to reader feedback over the past year—thanks to all those who recommended new categories. To keep the awards fresh, our team changes up the categories each season, so you’ll notice that we’re temporarily reintroducing, retiring and debuting several new and old categories this time.

Stay tuned to 225 Daily for more info soon on the nomination process, how to promote yourself for the awards and more. Send us feedback at [email protected].

FOOD & DRINK

Best Local Bar

Best Bar Menu at a Local Restaurant

Best Black-owned Restaurant

Best Local Brewery

Best Local BBQ

Best Local Breakfast Spot

Best Local Brunch

Best Burger

Best Craft Cocktail Menu

Best Craft Beer Menu

Best Local Coffee Shop

Best Crawfish

Best Local Cookies

Best Desserts at a Local Restaurant

Best Local Lunch Spot

Best Local Fries

Best Food Truck

Best Gumbo

Best Local Happy Hour

Best Indian

Best Italian

Best Martinis

Best King Cakes

Best Mediterranean

Best Mexican

Best Oysters

Best Pizza

Best Po-boys

Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining

Best Overall Restaurant

Best Restaurant – Ascension Parish

Best Restaurant – Livingston Parish

Best Restaurant – St. Francisville

Best Local Fine Dining Restaurant

Best Salads

Best Seafood Dishes

Best Steak

Best Sushi

Best Local Tacos

Best Thai

Best Vietnamese

Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Antique Shop

Best Bridal Shop

Best Boutique Fitness Studio

Best Car Wash

Best Caterer

Best Local Shop for Children & Infants

Best Local Gift Shop

Best Local Grocery Store

Best Local Shop for Home Decor

Best Local Shop for Game-day Attire

Best Local Hair Salon

Best Local Nail Salon

Best Local Spa

Best Hotel

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Best Local Women’s Boutique

Best Market for Meat

Best Market for Seafood

Best Medical Spa

Best Place for Pet Services

Best Local Plant Nursery

Best Local Tattoo Shop

Best Urgent Care Center

Best Veterinarian

Best Place for a Wedding Reception

PEOPLE & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Local Visual Artist

Best Local Bar or Restaurant To Watch Sports

Best Casino

Best Local Chef

Best Local Place for a Date Night

Best Local Social Media Influencer

Best Family Friendly Attraction

Best Live Music Venue

Best Performing Arts Group

Best Radio Personality

Best Radio Station

Best News Personality

Please note that the categories that receive the lowest amount of nominations may be removed from the final voting ballot, so encourage your friends and family to participate in the nominations process!