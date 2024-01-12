This year, Pennington Biomedical is introducing a Small Shifts Campaign, helping you embark on a journey toward a healthier and happier life in 2024 by embracing the power of small changes.

Extreme lifestyle changes can be overwhelming and difficult to maintain, but small shifts make lifestyle changes more manageable, sustainable and less stressful.

Subtle, simple adjustments to your habits and choices are easier to adopt, integrate into your life and stick with over the long term. By taking one small step at a time, you’ll improve your overall health and build the foundation for lasting wellbeing.

Benefits of Small Shifts:

Sustainability: Small changes are easier to sustain over time, making it more likely that you’ll stick with your healthier habits.

Reduced Stress: By focusing on manageable shifts, you can avoid the stress and anxiety often associated with drastic lifestyle changes.

Achievable Goals: Small goals are attainable, leading to a sense of accomplishment and motivation to continue your journey.

Long-Term Health: Consistency in small shifts can lead to significant improvements in your health and well- being over the years.

Sign up to be a part of the Small Shifts campaign online at pbrc.edu/smallshifts. Once you join, you’ll receive a free health journal with helpful resources, a habit tracker, a meal planner and recipes from Pennington Biomedical’s Metabolic Research Kitchen. You will also receive monthly Small Shifts messages, in which staff will guide you through a new small shift, leading to a happier, healthier version of you. Your name will also be entered into monthly giveaways, where you can win water bottles, t-shirts, Bluetooth earphones and other prizes.

Pennington Biomedical is committed to supporting you every step of the way, providing guidance, encouragement and inspiration to help you make those small shifts that will lead to transformation. Join today and take the first step towards a better you.

Can’t wait for a new shift each month? Here are a few small shifts you can incorporate into your life today:

Swap out sugary beverages for infused water to reduce daily sugar intake.

Incorporate 10 minutes of stretching or walking into your daily routine.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator to increase daily physical activity.

Replace processed snacks with whole fruits or nuts for a healthier midday pick-me-up.

Prioritize a consistent sleep schedule to enhance your overall well-being.