Slideshow Sample with Chicky Sandos By Mark Clements @MarkClements225April 14, 2021 #225BATONROUGE Here is the delicious looking sample below: Slide 1. Wow look how good this chicken sandwich looks. Incredible. A whole plate of chicken fries? Unheard of. Astounding. What a spread. I'm starving. My stupid salad wasn't nearly enough food for me now. Feed me this. Slide 1. Wow look how good this chicken sandwich looks. Incredible. A whole plate of chicken fries? Unheard of. Astounding. What a spread. I'm starving. My stupid salad wasn't nearly enough food for me now. Feed me this. #225BATONROUGE