Shortages plague the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as future cuts loom

A mix of economic changes and cuts to federal food assistance over the past year has led to substantial reductions in the amount of food the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank can provide to its member pantries, directly impacting children, families and individuals facing food insecurity.

With changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program looming, demand is expected to grow, placing additional strain on an already stretched hunger relief system.

Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning tells Daily Report that roughly 55,000 individuals sought assistance last month, up from the upper 30,000s a year and a half ago.

“It fluctuates throughout the year. Everybody thinks we give to the same people every month. That’s not necessarily so,” he says. “We have people who come because they’re in a situation and they need something to bridge them to like they’re out of it. It’s a constantly changing number.”

In addition to serving more clients, the Food Bank has seen a 40% reduction in federal food support over the past year. Cuts to grant funding that once helped purchase food from small local farmers—and a decline in donations from corporate partners and individuals—have further limited resources. The local food purchase program once provided roughly $2 million for food purchases from local farmers.

“We have reached a point where we have no choice but to once again reduce the amount of food per household we can distribute to our member agencies,” Manning says. “The increased costs of acquiring food, along with less available federal food resources, lead to empty shelves and a rationing of food resources until we can garner additional community support to meet the demands on the front lines of hunger.”

The organization has had to cut the amount of food in each box for clients from 25 pounds to 20 pounds over the last year. With current inventories down and anticipated federal allocations trending lower than expected, boxes have now been reduced to 15 pounds.

The federal government uses 1.2 pounds to equate a meal, according to Manning, meaning the five-pound reduction equals roughly four fewer meals per box.

“This is a critical time for our mission because families will continue to need help to make ends meet and many more may be seeking assistance after any new SNAP cuts take effect,” Manning said in a prepared statement. “The fear is that there will not be enough food resources to meet that need. If there were ever a time when we are really going to need support from our community to help our friends and neighbors, now is that time.”

This story was originally published by Daily Report on July 10. To keep up with Baton Rouge business news, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.